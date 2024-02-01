Man killed, woman wounded in Springfield shooting

fb-pixelMan killed, woman wounded in Springfield double shooting Skip to main content

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 1, 2024, 32 minutes ago
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Springfield on Wednesday, police said.

The shootings happened around 4:20 p.m. on Rochelle Street, and a car the victims were traveling in crashed on Braddock Street, Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made. Police didn’t identify the shooting victims.

“This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit in conjunction with the @HampdenDA Murder Unit,” Walsh said. “If you have any information on this incident call our Detectives at 413-787-6355 or Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES type SOLVE and your tip.”

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

