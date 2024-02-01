Man killed, woman wounded in Springfield shooting

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Springfield on Wednesday, police said.
The shootings happened around 4:20 p.m. on Rochelle Street, and a car the victims were traveling in crashed on Braddock Street, Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Officers arrived & located scenes on both streets.— Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) February 1, 2024
A car then arrived at Baystate with 2 gunshot victims; an adult male suffering from serious injuries & an adult female with non-life-threatening injuries. The adult male gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. (2/4)
No arrests have been made. Police didn’t identify the shooting victims.
“This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit in conjunction with the @HampdenDA Murder Unit,” Walsh said. “If you have any information on this incident call our Detectives at 413-787-6355 or Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES type SOLVE and your tip.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
