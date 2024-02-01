Elementary school worker charged with assaulting students in Manchester, N.H.

William O’Connell, 24, was working at Parker Varney Elementary School as a contract employee from Applied ABC, Manchester police said in a statement.

A behavior technician at an elementary school in Manchester, N.H. has been charged with allegedly assaulting two 7-year-olds, according to police.

O’Connell, of Allenstown, turned himself into police on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the statement said.

A witness told police they saw him throw a 7-year-old boy to the ground causing the child facial injuries, according to the statement. On the same day at a different time, O’Connell allegedly put a 7-year-old girl on the floor in a “hard manner” but did not cause her injuries, the statement said.

He is facing charges of second degree assault and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 7, the statement said.









