Mass. State Senate approves sweeping gun reform bill

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem of Newton was the chief architect of the legislation that aims to rein in so-called ghost guns on the street, codify the state’s ban on assault weapons and prohibit devices that convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons, as well as many other changes to the state’s gun laws.

After a nine hour session, the State Senate on Thursday passed a gun reform bill by a vote of 37-3. Republican senators Peter J. Durant of Spencer, Ryan C. Fattman of Sutton and Patrick M. O’Connor of Weymouth voted against the measure.

Senators filed 79 amendments to the bill. Some of the adopted amendments include a provision by Sen. John Velis (D-Westfield) that will hold repeat gun violence offenders in custody until their trial if they break the conditions of their bail, and a “legacy” amendment to carry over certain legal gun owners’ rights from the past.

The bill will now likely head to closed-door negotiations with the House, which passed its own gun control bill last fall.

The Senate plans to meet again Monday in an informal session.

