Maynard woman sentenced to probation for hit-and-run crash that injured boy, 13, in Acton

An 86-year-old Maynard woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for severely injuring a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash in Acton in November 2022, according to court records.

Judge Sharon Lalli imposed the sentence in Concord District Court after Joan E. Hurley pleaded guilty to charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident that caused personal injury, court papers said.

The conditions of Hurley’s probation include not driving and having no contact with the victim, records show. Her lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.