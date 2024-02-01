Maynard woman sentenced to probation for hit-and-run crash that injured boy, 13, in Acton

An 86-year-old Maynard woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for severely injuring a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash in Acton in November 2022, according to court records.
Judge Sharon Lalli imposed the sentence in Concord District Court after Joan E. Hurley pleaded guilty to charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident that caused personal injury, court papers said.
The conditions of Hurley’s probation include not driving and having no contact with the victim, records show. Her lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Advertisement
Hurley hit the boy with her car in a crosswalk on Great Road just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022. The boy was taken by helicopter to a Boston-area trauma center for treatment. He was hospitalized for multiple weeks before he was released, authorities said last year.
Police had identified Hurley’s gray 2018 Nissan Sentra in video footage from nearby businesses.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.