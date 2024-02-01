Mayor Wu and volunteers canvas Boston for 44th annual homeless census. ‘It just puts everything in perspective.’

The annual event is required by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, which determines the amount in federal grant Boston is given to tackle homelessness. Late Wednesday night, HUD regional administrator Juana Matias announced the record grant of $47.7 million dollars the city is receiving in funds.

This year, for the 44th annual census on Jan. 31, more than 270 volunteers canvassed 45 areas after midnight, covering every city neighborhood, Logan Airport, and the transit and parks systems, according to the mayor’s office. Organized teams scavenged every pocket of the city in an effort to connect with people and offer shelter, supplies, and resources for alternative housing.

On a cold January night each year, the city conducts a homeless census, led by the mayor, to inform policy development and allocation of resources for individuals experiencing homelessness in Boston’s streets, shelters, and transitional housing facilities.

“There’s really no city like Boston,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in her opening remarks to a group of around 30 people gathered in City Hall ahead of the census. “With our level of coordination and intensity and sheer determination that we are not going to settle for anything less than everyone having a home.”

Wu said this night was not only about collecting numbers, but about “taking every opportunity to connect with people, find resources, get contact, and follow up with services.”

Wu’s “team,” made up of Councilor John FitzGerald, Matias, and other city and homelessness advocacy leaders, connected with a few unhoused people in the downtown area. The streets were much quieter than expected, officials said, a sign that the city’s efforts to combat homelessness in recent years have made a difference.

“For the last five years, three years in the shelter and up until now, [Wu] and the governor and the city have been taking care of me,” said Arthur Moody, 52, who was behind the Old State House.

Moody was more than eager to share his experiences with Wu and other city officials who approached him and his belongings, including a bundle of bags and tents.

“Until you’re really there, you can’t know the operations and problems and all of the insides,” he told the Globe. “Now, since being in a shelter and going to an apartment and all of this, to experience the outside homeless life and to give her some of the insights of the shelter [is important].”

Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn, a local shelter, emphasized the importance of connecting with those who experience homelessness on the streets firsthand.

“It just puts everything in perspective,” she said. “We work with homeless people every day but I think [the census] makes you realize despite all our efforts, there are still people on the streets.”

Downie, who has participated in the census night for more than 30 years, says there’s still work to be done.

“There’s a whole group who engages with us, and then there’s a whole group who won’t even talk to us,” she said. “And that’s the group I’m worried about.”

Volunteers devotedly canvassed assigned areas, identified those sleeping on the street, conducted a short survey, and provided individuals with important safety information and items to help them keep warm.

The data from the in-person surveys of unsheltered individuals will undergo a thorough analysis for accuracy and will be cross-checked and combined with the results of the shelter count, according to the the mayor’s office. This year’s homeless census results will be available in the coming months.

“The goal for us is our dollars are being leveraged not just for transitional and shelter uses, but for getting people into permanent housing and supportive services,” Matias said of the HUD’s outlook on census night. “This allows us to inject intervention and dollars where they’re needed most.”

In June 2022, Wu announced the number of individuals experiencing homelessness on the night of the census decreased by 2.4 percent, from 1,659 individuals in 2021 to 1,545 individuals in 2022.

The efforts of Wu to connect with unhoused Bostonians on the street did not go unappreciated. For Moody, the census provided an outlet to propel his voice forward to people capable of enacting change.

“To see her out here, on a night like tonight, that’s amazing,” he said.

Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.