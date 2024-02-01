🎂 The most scrumptious political story you’ll read today

Rhode Island’s top-ranking politicians have enough money in their campaign accounts to buy every registered voter AND each public school student a slice of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s, and they’d still have enough left over to send a few slices down to Florida for some of the former residents.

All four members of the state’s congressional delegation and every elected official in Rhode Island were required to file their end-of-year campaign finance reports by Wednesday, and, spoiler alert: most of them have plenty of cash on hand.

Rather than spending on campaign commercials or palm cards, here’s a look at how many slices of cake each of them could buy (now $11.03 a slice on DoorDash).

US Senator Jack Reed (D)

Cash on hand: $1,877,833

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 170,247

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D)

Cash on hand: $3,385,625

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 306,947

US Representative Seth Magaziner (D)

Cash on hand: $788,459

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 71,483

US Representative Gabe Amo (D)

Cash on hand: $362,490

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 32,864

Governor Dan McKee (D)

Cash on hand: $206,554

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 18,726

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos (D)

Cash on hand: $2,032

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 184

Secretary of State Gregg Amore (D)

Cash on hand: $76,801

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 6,963

Attorney General Peter Neronha (D)

Cash on hand: $77,056

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 6,986

Treasurer James Diossa (D)

Cash on hand: $25,348

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 2,298

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi (D)

Cash on hand: $2,260,985

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 204,985

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio (D)

Cash on hand: $95,990

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 8,702

House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski (D)

Cash on hand: $243,939

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 22,115

Senate Majority Leader Ryan Pearson (D)

Cash on hand: $95,757

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 8,681

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley (D)

Cash on hand: $336,908

Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 30,544

Other odds and ends:

🎂 Helena Foulkes is already raising money to challenge Governor McKee in a Democratic primary in 2026. She reported raising $116,000 between October and December.

🎂 Former governor Gina Raimondo still has $578,228 in her state campaign account, and she had a surprising amount of activity to end 2023 as she reconciled old receipts. In one case, she reported a $500 donation from a check that arrived in 2012 when she was still state treasurer, and then promptly refunded the donor.

🎂 Mayor Smiley repaid himself $30,000 for personal loans he made to his campaign. He still owes himself nearly $34,000.

🎂 DOT chief of staff John Igliozzi raised $16,600 when he held a political fundraiser the same week that the Washington Bridge was closed down. He wants to run for attorney general in 2026.

🎂 The Rhode Island Republican State Committee reported a negative balance of $8,291 in its state account at the end of 2023, but it had $16,677 left in its federal account.

🎂 The state Democratic Party finished the year with $179,092 in its state campaign account and $836,832 in its federal account.

