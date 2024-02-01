New Hampshire House to vote on three abortion bills

State debate on the topic has been supercharged ever since the fall of Roe v. Wade about a year ago, which left it up to states to decide how to regulate abortion.

Abortion is a key issue this session, as Democrats try to pass an affirmative right to abortion into state law, while some Republicans look to pass further restrictions on abortion access in the state.

CONCORD, N.H. — Several key abortion bills are up for a vote before the New Hampshire House today that will determine if they advance to the Senate.

Attendance will be key in the closely divided House, where two additional Republicans were sworn in Wednesday after winning special elections in the North Country in January. That brings the balance of power to 200 Republicans, 195 Democrats, 3 independents, and 2 vacancies.

Today, the House will vote on House Bill 1541, which would add restrictions to abortions performed “after viability or 15 weeks gestation,” requiring they be performed at a hospital with a premature birth intensive care unit and under the supervision of a second physician who would be instructed “to preserve the life of the unborn child.” That would exclude clinics like Planned Parenthood. Most abortions are currently performed in clinics; nationally, only 1 percent occur in hospitals, according to the Abortion Care Network.

“Such rules would be impossible to interpret or implement and would be costly and cause grave harm to women, families, and our medical community,” wrote Representative Eric Turer, a Brentwood Democrat, in a note explaining the Judiciary Committee’s 17-1 recommendation that the House kill the bill.

The bill is on the consent calendar, which means it could be eliminated without any discussion today.

A proposal to put abortion rights into the state constitution, on the other hand, could be heading for a hot debate on the House floor: CACR 23 would grant an affirmative right to abortion up to 24 weeks gestation. It would place control of abortion decisions after 24 weeks with doctors, unlike the current law, which bans most abortions after 24 weeks and only provides exceptions if the health of the mother is at risk or the fetus has a fatal diagnosis.

The House Judiciary committee was split on the bill. Those in favor said keeping lawmakers out of medical decisions is a libertarian New Hampshire tradition, while detractors said the state’s current laws about abortion shouldn’t be changed and that the update is vague and could allow abortion up until birth just because a woman wanted one and found a doctor who would comply.

And finally, there’s House Bill 1248, the proposed ban on abortion after 15 days gestation (not weeks). The bill received national attention even as top New Hampshire Republicans said there was no chance of it passing. The bill arrives with a 19-1 recommendation that the House kill the bill.

“There is no reason to believe that the people of NH support this bill,” wrote Representative Zoe Manos, a Concord Democrat, in the committee report.

