Newton School Committee calls on judge to double fines against striking teachers union

The motion calls for an immediate hearing to discuss increased sanctions and asks Barry-Smith to once again double fines each day the union fails to call off the strike, which began Jan. 19. The strike is causing “irreparable harm” to the district’s roughly 12,000 students who as of Thursday have already missed 10 days of school , according to documents filed with the Middlesex Superior Court.

Attorneys for the Newton School Committee filed an emergency motion Thursday morning calling for Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith to escalate fines against the Newton Teachers Association as it continues its illegal strike.

This latest court action follows a late-night skirmish between a group of parents and teachers over the ongoing negotiating impasse. Though the School Committee and union had reached tentative agreements on a number of items related to working conditions earlier in the week, they remain deadlocked over educator raises.

In its motion, the School Committee argues that Barry-Smith erred last week in reducing daily fines against the union — from doubling daily to $50,000 per day. Barry-Smith said at the time he was concerned that escalating fines could undermine the bargaining process.

“Unfortunately, Defendants have clearly seen the reduced sanctions ... as an opportunity to persist in their defiance,” the new motion said.

The union now owes the state $575,000 for striking, which is illegal for public employees in Massachusetts.

Barry-Smith was already weighing emergency motions filed by parents angry with the ongoing strike. One motion asked Barry-Smith to order teachers back to work and to consider arresting union leader Michael Zilles for criminal contempt.

Exhibits filed Thursday to the parent motions include three handwritten letters from Newton students.

“I miss seeing my teacher. I hope to be in school soon,” said one student, who drew a teacher standing at the board giving a math lesson.

“I am sad that we don’t have school for a week, and this is coming from someone who would gladly take two days off school,” said another.

Outside of the court proceedings, one parent created a survey for others to share their complaints. The results, viewed by the Globe, detailed nearly 200 parents’ fears for their children, including learning loss, social isolation, and declining mental health. Several said their children had missed critical special education services.

Progress on negotiations appeared to stall last Wednesday night, heightening negative emotions between the two sides, as well as among parents.

School Committee president Chris Brezski, a Newton parent himself, grew emotional during his Wednesday night bargaining update to the media.

”My kids aren’t going to school again. It’s gone too far!” he said, holding back tears. “We need our kids back in school and only the union can unilaterally make that decision.”

A group of parents held a separate press conference Wednesday night urging an end to the strike, steps away from where teachers were rallying at the city’s education administration building. Many of the parents were bearing signs reading, “Kids first. Open Schools Now!” Competing rallying cries broke out, with parents yelling, “Open our schools!” while teachers chanted, “Hold the line!”

The parents’ press conference devolved into an angry shouting match between more than two dozen protesting parents and teachers.

”Stop lying!” one parent shouted at the teachers. Another parent yelled, “Go back!” The teachers, meanwhile, chanted, “We want to go back. We need to go back for your kids.”

Newton parent and alum Dylan Ross told reporters Wednesday his family loves his child’s teachers, but they’ve lost respect for the union’s actions.

”We’ve all been going through hell the last couple of weeks,” he said. “The kids are suffering from the lack of structure, from the lack of productivity, from the uncertainty day to day...The courts have ordered you to go back to school. The parents are begging you, the mayor and city council are begging you, the School Committee is begging you — who is standing in your way? Fend for yourselves you can go back to work.”

