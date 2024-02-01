Newton teachers strike keeps schools closed for 10th day

The School Committee and Newton Teachers Association inched closer to a deal Wednesday, Brezski said, on issues related to staffing and the structure of the day. The two sides also have agreed to more fully paid parental leave. But they remain apart on the most expensive pieces of the contract — namely, cost of living adjustments for teachers and paraprofessionals.

“We really are just whittling it down to the money at this point,” School Committee Chairman Chris Brezski told the Globe during a break Wednesday evening in the negotiations. “We still got a big gap and we still don’t know how we’re gonna figure it out.”

Newton Public Schools will be closed for a 10th day Thursday as the teachers union and School Committee remain deadlocked largely over salary hikes .

Newton teacher salaries, which averaged $93,000 in 2020-21, are among the top quartile in the state. The union has argued, though, that salaries are not keeping up with the pace of inflation or with those offered by other well-off suburban Boston districts, and the pay for classroom aides, which starts at $21.83 per hour, has been a particular point of contention.

The gap between what the teachers want and what the School Committee is offering now stands at $15 million, according to Ryan Normandin, a teacher at Newton South High School.

“The takeaway is that Mayor [Ruthanne] Fuller needs to provide more funding,” Normandin said at a press conference Wednesday evening before returning to the bargaining table.

The union has long insisted that the city can afford its demands. Newton has a strong mayor system of government, so Fuller directs the city’s budget, which the City Council approves. The teachers have called on Fuller to allocate additional municipal funds to the district’s budget from about $54 million in surplus cash that’s typically reserved for one-time expenses — funds city officials maintain they can’t use for reoccurring expenses.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday night, Fuller, an ex-officio member of the School Committee, said she “can’t sign a contract you can’t count on.”

The work stoppage — the state’s longest teacher strike since the 1990s — has left many Newton parents on edge. A group of parents held a press conference urging an end to the strike Wednesday night, steps away from where teachers were rallying at the city’s education administration building.

The parents’ press conference devolved into an angry shouting match between more than two dozen protesting parents and teachers.

“I loved my teachers and we love our kid’s teachers, but it’s come to a point where we no longer respect the NTA’s actions,” Newton parent and alum Dylan Ross told reporters Wednesday. “We’ve all been going through hell the last couple of weeks.”





Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her @DDpan. Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.