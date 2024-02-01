Meet the man leading the longest Mass. teacher strike in decades

“I have just gotten enraged with these people,” Zilles told reporters Saturday. “They are just unaware of how much harm they are doing.”

Zilles, the man leading the 2,000-member Newton teachers’ union in what’s become the longest teachers’ strike in recent state history, seems to generate his own heat as he talks about Newton’s school officials.

NEWTON — Doesn’t matter if it’s raining or snowing or freezing cold. Mike Zilles — clean-shaven, hair close-cropped, wearing a dark red coat — is oblivious to the weather as he stands outside at union press conferences telling reporters exactly what he thinks about the Newton School Committee ’s latest offer to the city’s teachers.

Zilles, a former Spanish teacher, is deeply devoted to classroom teachers. His style, which has grown caustic at times over the course of the bitter strike, has raised the ire of some city leaders who regard him as intransigent; on Saturday he declared there wasn’t “a chance in hell” his members would accept the School Committee’s proposal.

But it’s inspired the loyalty of many union members, including Denise Cremin, a Spanish teacher at Newton North High School.

“Mike has always been a passionate educator, so when you see that passion come out in those press conferences, he’s that passionate in the classroom,” Cremin said. As a union leader, “he makes sure that our members are taken care of.”

As negotiations with city officials intensified Wednesday, Zilles did not respond to interview requests. Union representatives said he was too busy working to reach a deal with the School Committee.

Zilles holds a doctorate in philosophy from Boston College. He successfully defended his dissertation — titled “Stanley Cavell: The Exercise Of Philosophical Authority” — in December 2004, according to Jeffrey Bloechl, the Albert J. Fitzgibbons Professor of Philosophy, and chairperson of Boston College’s Department of Philosophy.

Cavell, a prominent philosopher at Harvard, argued that philosophers “have become so preoccupied with convoluted statements of philosophical problems that they have lost touch with everyday words and their meanings,” The New York Times wrote in his obituary.

Zilles started at Newton North High School in the mid-1990s, where he taught Spanish before running for union president in 2010. He wanted to improve how the union interacted with its members.

“Our union needed to do a better job on communicating who we are with the community and listening to our membership,” Zilles told WickedLocal back then.

He’s currently a paid Newton Public Schools employee, though his full-time role is union president, a School Department spokesperson said.

Over the years, he has negotiated several contracts with the School Committee and was in charge as the city faced a protracted, difficult process to bring students back into buildings during the pandemic.

His advocacy for his union has sometimes put him at very public odds with city officials: In 2020, the union held a vote of no confidence in then-Superintendent David Fleishman over the schools’ handling of reopening during the pandemic. At the time, Zilles said administrators resisted including “educator voices and expertise” in that planning.

Fleishman declined a request for comment for this story.

Zilles’s approach to dealing with Newton’s officials has its critics.

Chris Brezski, the School Committee’s chairperson, said during a recent session that Zilles presented a union contract proposal as a “take it or leave it” offer — then walked out of the room without any negotiation. “This was not bargaining in good faith,” Brezski told reporters Sunday. (Zilles has disputed this.)

A Middlesex Superior Court judge found Zilles and the union in contempt of an order demanding the strike’s end and has imposed more than $500,000 in fines so far. (Zilles has noted, teacher strikes in Massachusetts are illegal. “We’re standing up for our students, we are engaging in civil disobedience,” he said during a Jan. 20 press conference.)

Allison and David Goldberg, parents of three Newton public school students, demanded in a Tuesday court filing Zilles be arrested for leading the union in the strike, which “infringes upon the constitutional right of an education for all students” in the state.

During a typical strike press conference, Zilles has been known to switch from answering reporters’ questions in English to fluent Spanish.

During the strike, Zilles has blasted Mayor Ruthanne Fuller: She “chronically underfunds” the city’s public schools and “does not deserve” the title of mayor, he has told reporters.

At times, Zilles seems to get more frustrated as he talked about the day’s work.

The sides agreed on a family leave plan at that point, he said, but remained apart on health insurance costs for educators. Zilles noted the teachers have been discussing the terms of a deal for some 16 months before they walked off the job on Jan. 19.

“What they don’t get is, they’ve done this for 16 months, we went on strike to say to them, ‘You can’t keep doing that. Enough is enough.’ And they keep doing it,” Zilles said. “And they don’t seem to care that the children are not in school, that we are not able to be with them, that we have to continue to fight, fight, fight.”

For supporters, like Tim Curry, the retired leader of the Newton Public Schools Custodians Association, Zilles’s toughness achieves results for his members. And it can also help other public sector unions, too.

Newton’s custodians worked for years to get a new contract with the School Committee, and in 2018, the state Department of Labor Relations ruled that the committee had “failed to bargain in good faith” with the custodians.

During that fight, Curry said Zilles addressed the School Committee in support of the custodians and described what they meant to the city.

“We have a lot of respect for him. He was one of the reasons we got a contract, and saved our jobs,” said Curry, who supports the teachers’ strike.

Alison Lobron, founder of the Newton Parent/Educator Collaborative who has two children at Newton North, said Zilles is using his position to draw attention to what she said are the city’s underfunded public schools.

Zilles is “incredibly passionate and incredibly principled,” Lobron said.

She also credited Zilles for standing up to the union’s statewide leadership in December, when he issued a statement that criticized the Massachusetts Teachers Association for issuing a statement calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. In that statement, Zilles said the state union’s message “will provoke further antisemitism, and it is callous.”

“He took hours out of his schedule to show that he was listening to members of the community who were impacted by that statement,” Lobron said. “And he was the union leader with the most to lose by doing that.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.