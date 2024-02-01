Driver pleads guilty in Quincy crash that killed Red Sox security supervisor

Clark was distracted while plugging in her phone when she hit Donald Bowes, 58, at about 4 a.m. on March 11, 2022 as he crossed Newport Avenue on his way to his off-season job, investigators said.

The case was set to go to trial on Thursday when Nikita Clark, 34, instead pleaded guilty to motor-vehicle homicide by negligence in Quincy District Court, according to court records.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, a driver who hit and killed a beloved Red Sox security supervisor while he was crossing a street in Quincy will lose her driver’s license for 15 years and serve four years of probation, court filings show.

Advertisement

Bowes, a father of four, went by “Donny” and worked at “Gate A” at Fenway Park as the security supervisor for the Boston Red Sox for 15 years “and was very well known and loved there,” according to his obituary.

When the team learned of Bowes’ death, a spokesman said they were “devastated” and “heartbroken.”

“Donny’s endless energy and infectious positive attitude made a significant impact on the Fenway Park experience,” the spokesman’s statement said. “He will be greatly missed.”

More than a dozen of Bowes’ relatives and friends were in court Thursday, according to published reports.

Before she was sentenced by Judge Paula J. Clifford, Clark, who now lives in Nevada and has had a baby, addressed the family and judge.

“I do have deep condolences for the family … if you are responsible for someone’s death, that’s a very hard thing to go through, I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep, and I didn’t go to work for a whole month after that,” Clark said according to WHDH-Ch. 7.

Bowes’ widow, Christine, told reporters she was glad Clark “at least this time she had to stand up and say she was guilty of what she did.”

Advertisement

Christine Bowes added: “I know she didn’t set out that morning to say she was going to run somebody down, but the fact of the matter is she did, and she took someone who was very important to us.”









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.