Revere Beach to turn into a ‘wonderland’ with ice sculpting competition on Saturday

The Feb. 3 event, which is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., will also feature activities such as hot chocolate tastings, fire pits, and live entertainment, according to organizers.

On Saturday, the Revere Beach Partnership will build on that tradition by hosting a “Winter Wonderland” event, an icy adaptation of the summer festival.

Every summer, more than a million people come to Revere for the famed International Sand Sculpting Festival to see everything from steampunk-inspired fish to King Kong rise from the beach.

But the star attraction will be an ice sculpting competition followed by a People’s Choice competition that will allow attendees to vote for their favorite sculpture. The event will be held in the Waterfront Square area of the beach.

“There’s not a ton of things to do along the beach, especially when the sand castle [event] is only during the summer,” said Erica Nelson, a 41-year-old financial analyst who moved to Revere in 2016 and is planning to participate in the “Chili Cook-Off” that will be going on during the ice sculpting competition. “Having this one in the winter is kind of a way to break up the winter for us.”

Four to six sculptors will be provided with ice blocks weighing up to 300 pounds that they will carve, on-site, by the base of the Markey Memorial Bridge, according to Chris Puiia, one of the event organizers. The people’s choice award will offer $4,000 in cash prizes to winning sculptors, Puiia said.

“It’s something [members of the partnership] have wanted to do for several years to add activities during the winter months,” said Puiia. “It is on brand for the sand sculpting festival, this is just the winter version of it.”

In December, the Revere Beach Partnership and Next Stop Revere hosted a “Sculpture Stroll,” a smaller scale event that allowed attendees to view a series of ice sculptures spread along the Revere waterfront.

“It was so, so nice,” said Ira Novoselsky, the vice president of the Revere city counsel. “It happened to be a decent day, and it brought out so many people walking the beach.”

With a stop on the Blue Line, Revere Beach is an easy place for the public to attend events, said Lisa Watchmaker, a photographer who been volunteering with Revere TV to document city events for almost ten years.

“We’re a commuter city here, we have the Blue Line running right through,” said Watchmaker, who moved to the city in the late 90′s. “People do look forward to these things and people enjoy them. Not just the people in the community, but people all over.”

Watchmaker has no doubt that the Winter Wonderland event will be a great opportunity for people to come out and enjoy the festivities that Revere has to offer.

“I think this will be really fun, a great fun event to attend. I’m looking forward to some shaved ice flying off so I can capture some pictures.”

A cable-stay pedestrian walkway connects Wonderland station to Revere Beach. David Lyon

