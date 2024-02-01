RIPTA unveils early plans, timeline for Pawtucket-Central Falls bus passenger facility

The agency is soliciting feedback on the early plans for the facility, which got $5 million in last year’s state budget. The transit center opened in January 2023 as an MBTA stop and a major RIPTA bus route junction, and proved popular with riders: RIPTA recorded nearly 100,000 passenger trips from when it opened to the end of the year.

PROVIDENCE — RIPTA on Wednesday unveiled proposed designs and a timeline for a new bus passenger facility at the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.

Now RIPTA is working on providing passengers and staff an indoor space with public restrooms, driver restrooms, a break room, a Pawtucket police substation and security office, an inside waiting room with seating, and customer service. RIPTA held a virtual meeting Wednesday afternoon to get feedback on the plan.

Advertisement

The Pawtucket-Central Falls bus passenger facility is a separate issue from the Providence bus hub hubbub.

The January meeting kicks off a timeline for the project that includes working on design documents until March; publishing a request for proposals from construction companies in the spring; starting construction in the fall; and completing the building by the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026.

Here is an early look at the floor plan:

A proposed floor plan of the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center bus passenger facility, set to be built by the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026. Courtesy RIPTA

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.