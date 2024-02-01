State crews begin work to restore access at storm-damaged Salisbury Beach

The department will also be scheduling repairs to access point 8 “to replace portions of the structure damaged in recent storms and add sand,” officials said.

Workers were set to begin demolition on access points 9 and 10 at Salisbury Beach on Thursday and continue through Feb. 16, addressing storm damage and adding sand to restore access to the beach at ground level, the Department of Conservation and Recreation said in a statement.

Crews began working at Salisbury Beach on Thursday to address damage from storms in December and January that left some beach access points unusable, officials said.

DCR closed access point 9 on Dec. 20, citing storm damage. On Jan. 10, the department closed access point 8 for the same reason.

Advertisement

“For the safety of our visitors, the access point will remain closed until further notice,” the department said in both statements announcing the closures.

Last month, Salisbury, a North Shore town on the New Hampshire border, was one of multiple communities up and down the Massachusetts coast hit by strong storms combined with naturally occurring high tides, the Globe reported.

Sand dunes that had protected waterfront properties in Salisbury were wiped away by crashing waves and powerful winds that ripped away stairs, decks, even doors that had kept the waters at bay.

“It’s a hair-raising situation for people that own property on the beach,” Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington told the Globe last month. “The storms are getting worse — there’s no question about it. And you combine that with sea level rise and this is going to be a major issue for years to come.”

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.