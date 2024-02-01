Federal prosecutors sought records linked to suspended cannabis regulator as part of grand jury probe

An Oct. 10 letter that accompanied the subpoena said that a federal grand jury is investigating “suspected violations of federal criminal law.” The letter — sent by Dustin Chao, head of the office’s public corruption unit — did not specify what those violations might be. The Globe does not know if other subpoenas related to the same investigation have been issued.

The subpoena that the office of the US attorney for Massachusetts sent to state officials last fall does not specify who is the target of the investigation, nor did it disclose the scope of the probe.

Federal prosecutors have sought a trove of records tied to Shannon O’Brien, including the top cannabis regulator’s personnel file and the contents of her email account, saying the requests were part of a grand jury investigation, according to a copy of a federal subpoena obtained by the Globe.

Advertisement

The documents nonetheless provide a glimpse into what is typically a closed-door process. Grand juries decide whether there is enough evidence to issue an indictment, but the proceedings are secret and federal prosecutors must follow strict confidentiality rules. Those who are served a subpoena, while not bound by the same rules, are asked to not disclose its existence.

The federal request came weeks after state Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg suspended O’Brien, with pay, from her post as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission after receiving an outside investigator’s report alleging O’Brien made a series of racist and “culturally insensitive” remarks.

O’Brien, a former state treasurer herself and the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in 2002, has denied the accusations. She sued Goldberg, charging that she was unlawfully removed from her position, and the two have been locked in a months-long legal battle during which O’Brien has sought to alter the contours of an administrative hearing that could pave the way for Goldberg to fire her.

Advertisement

Joe Baerlein, a spokesperson for O’Brien, said her attorneys had “no knowledge” of any federal investigation, “much less are they aware that Chair O’Brien is a target of any investigation.”

Among the documents federal prosecutors sought in the October subpoena were records about O’Brien’s selection, employment, and suspension “from or by” the commission, Goldberg’s office, or any outside entities they tapped to investigate O’Brien.

Prosecutors requested O’Brien’s complete personnel file, including any personal or financial disclosures, as well as her “entire email account.”

Investigators also asked for any records or investigations related to O’Brien and two cannabis cultivation companies, Greenfield Greenery and Charlemont Farmworks. O’Brien had worked with the ventures as a partner and consultant, respectively, before Goldberg appointed her as the commission’s chair starting in September 2022.

Charlemont Farmworks’ bid for a license fell apart before her appointment, O’Brien previously said. But her ties to Greenfield Greenery, an outdoor marijuana farm, became a focal point early in her tenure.

She said she gave up her ownership stake in the company in December 2021, but initial confusion over whether it was properly disclosed to state regulators prompted the commission to initially decline to approve its license bid in October 2022 while staff investigated.

The commission ultimately did grant the license in January 2023, and in turn, effectively cleared O’Brien of violating disclosure regulations.

“I hold myself to a high ethical standard and I’ve always done that in public service,” O’Brien told reporters at the time.

Advertisement

The US attorney’s office has a policy that prohibits it from publicly confirming or denying the existence of any ongoing investigations. Spokespeople for both Goldberg’s office and the Cannabis Control Commission declined to address a series of questions, including whether officials have provided any records to federal investigators.

Baerlein, O’Brien’s spokesperson, said her attorneys were never informed that state officials had been subpoenaed by prosecutors. O’Brien is being represented by attorneys from the firm Todd & Weld.

“If there was an ongoing investigation, we would have heard of it by now,” Baerlein said in a statement.

Baerlein described the issues that surrounded O’Brien’s ties to Greenfield Greenery as long settled. O’Brien had disclosed her involvement with the company to Goldberg before she was appointed, and any issues were “completely vetted” before she joined the Cannabis Control Commission, Baerlein said.

“Shannon O’Brien looks forward to the opportunity to defend her professional reputation and her actions as Chair of the CCC at a fair and transparent public hearing,” Baerlein said.

It’s unclear what other records, if any, prosecutors may have sought. Jay Healy, a former state lawmaker who had been listed as the owner of Charlemont Farmworks, said in a phone interview that he has not been contacted by the US attorney’s office. In a statement, Greenfield Greenery officials, who recently received approval from state regulators to begin operations, said they, too, had not been contacted “by anyone other than the Boston Globe about this.”

Advertisement

“We’re mystified,” the company’s statement said.

Robert Fisher, a former federal prosecutor in the Massachusetts US attorney’s office, said grand jury investigations can often last months, if not years, as prosecutors gradually build a case. Grand juries themselves sit for 18 months, and can be extended another six months to ultimately stretch across two years.

“Typically, but not always, the existence of a grand jury investigation should be a secret and you often try to do whatever you can to limit the knowledge of the eventual target,” said Fisher, speaking generally and not about this particular investigation, of which he has no knowledge. “However, you often can’t control when recipients of [grand jury] subpoenas inform third parties of the existence of the investigation.”

The Cannabis Control Commission itself has faced significant turmoil of late, having lost a number of top officials in recent months, including its longtime executive director.

It has also faced criticism from some legislators, who’ve called for more intensive oversight amid what one described as an “endless stream of scandals.” State Senator Michael O. Moore told the Globe in December that he had written to state Auditor Diana DiZoglio months earlier about what he called “a possible hostile work environment for several women at the CCC.”

The commission has been led by an acting chair since Goldberg, a third-term Democrat, suspended O’Brien in September, a year after she first appointed her to a five-year term leading the agency.

For months, Goldberg declined to fully detail the reasons for the suspension, saying only that other commissioners and staff made “several serious allegations” about O’Brien’s behavior, prompting officials to hire outside investigators to probe the complaints.

Advertisement

O’Brien herself disclosed some of its findings as part of her lawsuit against Goldberg, filing a five-page letter Goldberg had sent her in October accusing her of having made a series of “racially, ethnically, [and] culturally insensitive statements.” O’Brien has denied the accusations and argued that some of the investigator’s conclusions lacked crucial context.

The commission also launched a second probe into O’Brien’s conduct toward its now-former executive director, Shawn Collins. A spokesperson for Goldberg said her office received a copy of the probe’s findings weeks ago, but it has not released a copy of it.

A state judge in December denied a bid by O’Brien to alter an administrative hearing that could determine her fate, ruling that O’Brien is entitled to a fair hearing — but not a public one, as she’s sought — to challenge her suspension.

But the process has been in a holding pattern. O’Brien appealed that ruling to a state appellate court in late January.

Shelley Murphy of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.