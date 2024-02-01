Ex-leader of State Police commercial driver’s licensing unit retires; gets dishonorable discharge

Gary Cederquist, 58, of Stoughton, retired a day after State Police suspended him without pay during a duty hearing on Wednesday , the agency said. He had been previously suspended with pay in March. Federal prosecutors allege Cederquist signed off on commercial driving exams for some applicants in exchange for a new snow blower, driveway renovation worth about $10,000, plunge pool, and less expensive perks like free bottled water, candy, coffee.

The former leader of the State Police commercial driver’s licensing unit retired and was dishonorably discharged from the agency Thursday as the state Registry of Motor Vehicles disclosed it had stripped commercial driver’s licenses from 26 people who were identified by federal prosecutors as having not passed licensing tests as part of an alleged bribery scheme.

He was indicted on Tuesday along side another trooper, Joel Rogers, 54, two retired troopers, Calvin Butner and Perry Mendes, both 63; and two friends, Scott Camara, 42, of Rehoboth, who worked at a commercial driving school in Brockton; and Eric Mathison, 47, of Boston, a commercial delivery driver for a company that provides bottled water.

The six have pleaded not guilty.

In a statement, State Police said any decisions about state pensions for the current and former troopers being prosecuted will be made by the state Retirement Board, a division of the state treasurer’s office.

During a news conference on Tuesday, acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said his office had provided the Registry with the names of drivers who were believed to been given passing grades on their commercial driving licensing exams without performing the required skills or even taking the tests.

On Thursday, the Registry said federal prosecutors provided them with the names of 26 drivers, and all had their commercial driver’s licenses downgraded, revoking their authority to operate commercial vehicles like tractor trailers, school buses, or oil tankers. The Registry didn’t identify the drivers.

“They are unable to obtain a commercial driver’s license in the future, without first confirming eligibility and taking and passing all required commercial permit and skills tests,” the agency said in a statement. The Registry said it is not aware of any motor vehicle crashes during which any of the 26 drivers were operating a commercial vehicle with commercial licenses they received without passing or taking the required skills test.

The agency also said it is reviewing its records to identify any other drivers who may have been granted a commercial driver’s license without passing the required tests.

“The RMV will take appropriate action for additional individuals identified that should not be operating a commercial motor vehicle,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, State Police said nine troopers and civilian employees had received commercial driver’s licenses without completing the full testing process. The licenses have since been revoked, said David Procopio, an agency spokesperson.

One of the licenses was granted to Rogers, who joined the commercial driver’s licensing unit in January 2022 and received his commercial license the following month, according to Procopio and the indictment. Cederquist is accused of falsifying records asserting that he administered a skills test to Rogers, according to the document.

Rogers was suspended without pay on Wednesday.

Five other troopers and three civilian State Police employees who received commercial driver’s licenses didn’t know they went through an abbreviated version of the licensing process and weren’t disciplined, Procopio said.

Four of those troopers are assigned to the State Police commercial vehicle enforcement section, which administers federal regulations and state traffic laws for commercial drivers, he said. The four remaining State Police employees are assigned to a unit that maintains agency vehicles, including trucks and mobile command posts, Procopio said. Three are civilian employees who work as mechanics and one is a trooper who handles the unit’s administrative duties, he said.

Cederquist and the other troopers charged were responsible for testing the driving skills of applicants for commercial licenses. The federal government regulates the operation of commercial vehicles such as tractor-trailers and school buses, but state governments issue the special credentials. Applicants must pass a three-part skills test, and in Massachusetts, only troopers are authorized to give the exam, according to the indictment.

In Massachusetts, the pass rate for the skills test hovered in the 40 percent range between 2019 and 2022, the indictment said.

Cederquist and Rogers are due to return to court on March 29. Butner and Mendes were arrested in Florida, officials said, and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her @lauracrimaldi.