Newton Teachers Association member hit by car driven by another teacher at picket site amid ongoing strike, police say

“A motorist was pulling out of the Ed Center lot onto Crafts St. when they made contact with a pedestrian crossing the roadway,” said Newton police via Facebook. “The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the area of 100 Walnut St., the address of the Newton Public Schools administration building where striking union members have picketed since going on strike Jan. 19. Authorities said the driver involved in the accident was also a teacher.

A vehicle hit a striking Newton Teachers Association member Thursday morning outside the administration building where the labor group is picketing amid its ongoing work stoppage, according to police and union officials.

Advertisement

The union said the victim was doing alright.

“An NTA member was struck by a car this morning,” said union spokesperson Ashley Raven. “They had a cut, but were conscious the whole time. They are okay, but were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Their family has all the information. The NTA will cover any medical expenses incurred.”

Police said both the driver and victim identified themselves as teachers at the scene.

The union said in a separate statement that bargaining resumed Friday morning.

“Providing living wages to Unit C educators, aides and behavior therapists working with the district’s most vulnerable students and properly supporting student mental health with social workers in every school are two issues that must be resolved before the strike ends,” the union said.

Meanwhile lawyers for the Newton School Committee filed an emergency motion Thursday morning calling for Middlesex Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith to escalate fines against the union as it continues its illegal strike.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.