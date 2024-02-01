Bail revoked for 15-year-old charged in Dorchester school stabbing

The 14-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The stabbing happened late Tuesday morning, vaulting the school into “safe mode” for nearly 35 minutes and prompting administrators to bring in a crisis response team.

A 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing a classmate at Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester earlier this week will be held in juvenile custody after a judge revoked her bail in another pending case, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a statement issued by Hayden’s office on Thursday. Her name was withheld due to her age.

At a hearing in juvenile court in Dorchester on Wednesday, a judge set the girl’s bail at $500 and ordered that she stay away from the victim, the statement said.

The judge also revoked the girl’s earlier bail on pending charges for resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer, meaning she will remain in custody, according to the statement. Her next court hearing is set for Feb. 21.

“On top of the serious injuries suffered by the victim, this incident presents tremendous sadness because of its dramatic impact on such young lives, both the victim’s and the defendant’s,” Hayden’s statement said. “We see, once again, the terrible consequences of impulsive decisions and dangerous actions.”









