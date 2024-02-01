Thirty workers laid off at Trustees of Reservations; CEO cites ‘multi-million-dollar structural deficit’

“The reduction in workforce and other spending cuts will effectively address this deficit and put The Trustees on course for a sustainable future,” Theoharides said in the email.

Katie Theoharides, who has been at the helm of the land trust since the summer , said in an email to her staff on Wednesday that 10 percent of the organization’s workers were being let go. She said the nonprofit has had a structural deficit for “the last several years.”

The Trustees of Reservations laid off 30 employees and eliminated 10 vacant positions this week, citing “a multi-million-dollar structural deficit.”

Theoharides said there are no plans for additional layoffs.

The Trustees, a Boston-based land conservation and historic preservation nonprofit founded in 1891, maintains more than 120 properties across Massachusetts, including woodlands and parks, farms, historic homes, and gardens.

Mary Dettloff, the group’s director of public relations, said all Trustee properties will continue to be open and publicly accessible.

In 2021, the group reported a 20 percent rise in operating revenue as pandemic restrictions eased, according to a 2022 financial report. But Dettloff said expenses have “far outpaced that revenue growth,” creating the deficit.

In her email to the staff, Theoharides said the organization has grown significantly in the past decade while facing “significant global inflation” as well as “high labor and supply chain costs.” The Trustees expanded its operations during the pandemic, when people were eager to spend time outdoors, she said.

“We ramped up programming and hiring to meet this critical need,” Theoharides wrote. “And while there is still a great need for our mission to protect special places and connect people to those special places, the operating model we built is not sustainable.”

Theoharides, a former state energy and environmental affairs secretary, said the job cuts are part of a broader restructuring “that focuses on regional leadership, community presence and partnership, and efficiency.” She said the organization will “be careful to live within our staffing model” and “not try to do more with less” while continuing to hold events and programming at its properties.

Theoharides said workers who have been laid off will receive “industry-leading severance pay, benefits covered for a month, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) support for 90 days,” and assistance as they look for new jobs.

“The decision to lay off staff is always difficult. Losing coworkers, friends, and members of our team during this process is undoubtedly difficult,” she wrote. “I want you to know that we are doing our best to ensure that our departing colleagues are being treated with respect and compassion.”

