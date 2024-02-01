Biden celebrates UAW endorsement in Mich., where Arab American anger over Gaza boils

Biden’s meeting with UAW workers in Detroit came just days after union president Shawn Fain announced the group’s endorsement. Fain underscored Biden’s ties to the working class in advance of the president’s visit, saying in a statement: “The UAW knows where we stand, and who stands with us — Joe Biden.”

WARREN, Michigan — President Biden celebrated his recent endorsement by the United Auto Workers union by visiting Michigan on Thursday, but growing anger over US support for Israel’s war in Gaza in the critical battleground state with the nation’s highest density of Arab Americans meant for a shaky reception for the Democratic president.

Advertisement

However, Biden’s Michigan schedule did not include any meetings with Arab Americans, adding to increasing frustration within a key voting bloc over his full-throated support of Israel in its war with Hamas.

“Why not have a meaningful conversation for how you change course with a community that has first-hand accounts of what it’s like to live in the countries where your decision-making is unfolding?” said Abdullah Hammoud, the mayor of Dearborn, one of the largest Arab American communities in the nation.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Despite the White House offering no details about Biden’s planned meeting, close to 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were waiting for Biden outside the UAW Region 1 building in Warren ahead of his event there, but the president’s motorcade bypassed them using side streets.

Protesters chanted, “Hey Biden, what do you say? We won’t vote on Election Day,” as well as pro-Palestinian slogans, including, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Dozens of riot gear-clad police officers and an armored vehicle kept the protesters from the union hall.

The White House and many Jewish groups have criticized the “from the river to the sea” chant as a call to dismantle the state of Israel, as espoused by Hamas which killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped about 250 more, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7. Many Palestinian activists say they are not calling for the destruction of Israel, but for equal rights and protections for Palestinians throughout the land.

Advertisement

Inside, Biden greeted autoworkers who were phone-banking ahead of the state’s Feb. 27 presidential primary.

Michigan has shifted increasingly Democratic in recent years, with the party controlling all levels of state government for the first time in four decades. Biden is looking to build on that power as he seeks reelection and the state’s critical 15 electoral votes.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

UK judge throws out Trump suit over dossier

LONDON — A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former president Donald Trump that accused a former British spy of making “shocking and scandalous claims” that were false and harmed his reputation.

Judge Karen Steyn said the case Trump filed against Orbis Business Intelligence should be dismissed. “There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial,” she said.

The ruling comes as Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, faces legal problems on both sides of the Atlantic.

Orbis Business Intelligence was founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 that contained rumors and uncorroborated allegations that caused a political storm just before Trump’s inauguration.

Trump said the dossier was fake news and a political witch hunt. He sought damages from Orbis for allegedly violating British data protection laws.

Steele, who once ran the Russia desk for Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, was paid by Democrats to compile research that included salacious allegations that Russians could potentially use to blackmail Trump.

Advertisement

At a hearing in London in October, Trump’s lawyer said the former president filed his lawsuit over two memos in the dossier that claimed he had taken part in “sex parties” in St. Petersburg and consorted with sex workers in Moscow.

In a written witness statement, Trump said the allegations were “wholly untrue” despite Steele’s assertions that they never were disproven,

Trump said he had not engaged in “perverted sexual behavior including the hiring of prostitutes ... in the presidential suite of a hotel in Moscow,” taken part in “sex parties” in St. Petersburg, bribed Russian officials, or provided them with “sufficient material to blackmail me.” He also said he had not bribed, coerced, or silenced witnesses.

Orbis said the lawsuit should be thrown out because the report was never meant to be made public and was published by BuzzFeed without the permission of Steele or Orbis. It also said the claim was filed too late.

The judge agreed, concluding Trump had “chosen to allow many years to elapse — without any attempt to vindicate his reputation in this jurisdiction — since he was first made aware of the dossier” in January 2017.

“The claim for compensation and/or damages ... is bound to fail,” Steyn said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Biden beating Trump in money wars

WASHINGTON — President Biden held a notable but not overwhelming financial advantage at the end of last year over his chief Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, an encouraging sign for an incumbent struggling to generate robust enthusiasm among the Democratic grassroots.

Advertisement

Biden’s campaign reported having about $46 million in cash on hand at the end of December, compared with $33 million for Trump’s campaign, according to filings Wednesday to the Federal Election Commission.

But Biden, who faces only nominal competition in the Democratic primary race, has not amassed the sort of imposing financial advantage some in his party had anticipated, given that Trump has had to devote resources to fending off his Republican primary rivals. Trump’s political action committees have also directed $50 million toward his legal expenses as he fights 91 felony charges.

The year’s final federal filings also provide the first evidence of how the Biden campaign is spending the millions it has collected.

Its largest expenditures are on television and digital advertising — more than $16 million in the third quarter — and personnel. The reports show 72 people on the campaign’s staff at year’s end, though many more people have been hired since then. Officials said the campaign now had more than 120 employees on its payroll.

Biden’s campaign released its top-line fund-raising numbers two weeks ago, in the middle of the Iowa caucuses, but officials revealed few details at the time. The campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and three affiliated fund-raising vehicles raised a combined $97.1 million in the final reporting period of 2023 and had $117 million in cash at year’s end.

Advertisement

The bulk of the money raised from individual donors, $66.9 million, came through the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fund-raising account that is split between the campaign and Democratic state parties. Individual donors can give up to $929,600 to the joint fund-raising account, the first $6,600 of which goes to the campaign itself.

Biden’s political committees received contributions of at least $500,000 from 15 donors in the final three months of 2023.

Among his largest donors were Hollywood mogul Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw ($929,600 each); technology executive Mark Pincus ($929,600); financier George Soros ($653,000); Avram Glazer, whose family owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Manchester United soccer team ($538,289); Eric Schmidt, the former Google chief executive ($500,000); and Shonda Rhimes, who created the television show “Grey’s Anatomy” ($100,000).

NEW YORK TIMES