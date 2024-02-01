It’s the end of the world as we know it; do you feel fine?

Which prompted me to wonder: Of all the imagined dates for the End of The World As We Know It, which are the most plausible? Robinson’s own timeline for ecocatastrophe seems to have moved up. In his 2017 novel, “New York 2140,” sea levels have risen 50 feet and Manhattan below 46th Street is called “SuperVenice.”

A friend is reading Kim Stanley Robinson’s eco-dystopian novel , ”The Ministry for the Future,” in which the world starts falling apart in 2024. Published in 2000, the book opens with a brutal (fictional) heat wave that kills 20 million people in India. Things spiral downward from there.

But that is more than 100 years in the future. In “The Ministry for the Future,” Doomsday is now.

Maybe 2024 will prove to be the beginning of the end. The 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus, a.k.a. “The Seer of Seers,” supposedly foresaw that “The dry earth will grow more parched, and there will be great floods” in 2024. That dovetails with Robinson’s take. Nostradamus likewise predicted that the “King of the Isles will be driven out by force,” which means that William, the Prince of Wales, better watch his back.

Listening to a recent Colin McEnroe podcast, I learned that “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” had deep misgivings about 2024. In an episode that aired in 1995, Trekonauts emerging from the Gamma Quadrant wormhole circa 2372 mistakenly teleported to 2024 San Francisco, where all is far from well, e.g., “Europe is falling apart.” In the city that columnist Herb Caen branded Baghdad by the Bay, technocrats live in polished steel skyscrapers while the teeming hordes of homeless citizens have been herded into a Sanctuary District that looks to be a smoldering powder keg.

“The social problems they face seem too enormous to deal with,” concludes Captain Benjamin Sisko, played by Avery Brooks. Easy for him to say, coming from the future and all.

The 1960 movie “Beyond the Time Barrier” was equally bearish about 2024. A high-tech fighter plane inadvertently landed 60 years into the future only to discover that a worldwide plague had transformed most earthlings into sterile mutants. Should the wayward fighter pilot repopulate the planet with the mini-skirted Trirene? And so on.

I suppose it is in questionable taste to make light of the impending End Times, but if you can’t make fun of Armageddon, you just aren’t trying hard enough. We got through George Orwell’s “1984,” the Y2K panic at the turn of the century, and we survived two movies about the Mayan Apocalypse: “2012″ (John Cusack lives and Danny Glover dies; there is no God) and “2012: Doomsday.”

To say nothing of Aug. 23, 2013, the date when the mad Russian monk Grigori Rasputin predicted that “fire would destroy most life on land and Jesus would come back to Earth to comfort those in distress.” Speaking of Jesus, how many Raptures/Second Comings in Glory to Save Mankind have we lived through? At least a dozen, forecast by such latter-day Nostradami as Jerry Falwell and Edgar C. Whisenant, author of “88 Reasons Why the Rapture Will Be in 1988″ and its corrective sequel, “The Final Shout: Rapture Report 1989.”

I am taking the advice of Old Testament prophet Isaiah, in 22:13: “Eating flesh and drinking wine. ‘Let us eat and drink, for tomorrow we die.’”

Or will it be the day after tomorrow? Well, soon enough anyway. Don’t say we didn’t try to warn you.

