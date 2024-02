I read, with interest, the obituary for Roger Donlon in the Jan. 29 edition of the Globe. It seemed a fitting tribute to the service that he provided to his country. However, the print headline, “Roger Donlon, won Medal of Honor; at 89,” was somewhat misleading. While it may seem a trivial point, the Medal of Honor is not won; rather, it is awarded. I believe this is an important distinction and one that should be emphasized.

William O’Brien