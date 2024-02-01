Ads on Prime Video could be one more prod back to the movie theater

As a lover of good storytelling, this most recent money-making scheme has me in a snit. A good book or audiobook can transport one to another world but some stories scream out for dramatic cinematography and musical scores. I’d rather skip the price hike and go back to the cinema to enjoy an uninterrupted communal experience.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if this money grab by the streaming services drove people back to the theaters?

Meet you in the lobby.

Kathleen Tumminello

Boston