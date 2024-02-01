Ranked-choice voting could be the answer to election remorse

Editorial cartoonist Ward Sutton (“Party crashers,” Opinion, Jan. 29) calls third-party candidacies “quixotic,” that is, foolish and futile at best and destructive at worst. The absurdity is that our two-party system is set up so that a vote for the person one considers the best candidate can effectively turn out instead to be a vote for the candidate one would least like to see elected.

Anyone who is constitutionally qualified should be able to run for president. And each voter should be able to feel good about casting a vote for the candidate they think is best. Ranked-choice voting offers a way for voters to express their true preference without risking the disasters that Sutton so ably outlined.