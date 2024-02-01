Bashing the ‘elites,’ but to what end?

Jeff Jacoby’s column “America’s elites live in a world of their own” (Opinion, Jan. 24) is a splendid example of the modern conservative movement’s disparagement of education (unless it is provided by for-profit private entities). The polling of the views of so-called elites to which Jacoby refers reflects the success of the right wing’s efforts to persuade a less-educated majority not to let the government “tell them what to do.” Such efforts are carried out in partnership with a corporate elite that aspires to dismantle governments’ telling the corporations what to do — e.g., not destroy the environment, cheat, or poison people.

The right wing feeds the grievances of the less-educated

Undermining elected representation is an existential aim of the movement, lately exposed in the form of blatant attacks on democratic, judicial, and academic institutions. This is all too consistent with the cultish takeover of the movement and its Republican leader’s proclamation of “I love the poorly educated.”

Charles Foley

Melrose





Advanced education should be promoted, not deprecated

Jeff Jacoby’s recent column on America’s elites left me baffled. He deprecates those with advanced degrees, even though much has been written about the negative aspects of the dumbing down of America.

It has long been known that income potential greatly increases with the acquisition of advanced degrees. Individuals who obtain them have the ambition — and yes, the smarts — to pursue advanced degrees in order to better their career opportunities and their quality of life.

Jacoby quoted William F. Buckley Jr.’s famous line: “I should sooner live in a society governed by the first 2,000 names in the Boston telephone directory than in a society governed by the 2,000 faculty members of Harvard University.” Perhaps he should have quoted Socrates instead ― “Democracy is only as good as the education that surrounds it” — or Winston Churchill — “The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.”

We should be promoting education, not taking exception to it.

Paul A. Croce

Middletown, R.I.