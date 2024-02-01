Trump’s fraud is not victimless. We all pay.

Kise’s argument mimics Trump’s baseless claim that the banks he defrauded “ were happy ” to lend his company money based on inflated valuations. It’s also dangerously false. The fraud Trump committed harms and continues to harm many, including the very Americans whose votes Trump needs to return to the White House.

“You just cannot allow the attorney general to pursue a victimless crime and impose a corporate death penalty,” Kise implored of Judge Arthur Engoron. Engoron, who has already held Trump liable for fraud, now is tasked with determining the penalty for that violation, as well as deciding several remaining counts against the Trumps, including conspiracy and insurance fraud.

During closing arguments in the New York civil fraud trial against Donald Trump and his two elder sons, Trump’s attorney Chris Kise said something remarkable.

Laws like the New York statute Trump and his cohorts are charged under are crucial tools to guard against the sprawl of corruption that happens in nations where the rule of law is weak. The white-collar violations Trump has been found to have committed may not seem as important as his potential criminal liability for his actions related to the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or the decision of whether he’s constitutionally qualified to hold office. But they are just as important when it comes to the need to hold leaders accountable so that the people can have faith in the institutions that they must rely upon.

In nations where the rule of law falters, “there is a tremendous amount of corruption,” George Washington University law professor Paul Schiff Berman told me. “It is harder to do everything. The whole society runs less well. You have to know which bribes to pay to which person to get which services you need.”

A report issued this week by watchdog Transparency International bears that out. The report found that corruption not only thrives in nations with weak government accountability but also that it impacts marginalized citizens the most. Don’t care about corruption? Try living in Venezuela.

But you don’t need to think globally to understand how Trump’s fraud hurts real people. If you own or work at a business that requires capital, if the value of your home or other property is important to you, or if you want adequate services in your community, it hurts you.

That’s why New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in fines against Trump and his codefendants; she says that’s the amount of their ill-gotten gains. She’s also seeking a lifetime ban on Trump engaging in the real estate industry or serving as a corporate executive in New York — the “corporate death penalty” Kise complained of.

As James said at the start of the trial, “no matter how rich or powerful you are, there are not two sets of laws for people in this country.”

And let’s be clear: What Trump has already been found liable for costs real people money.

“If banks can’t trust valuations because banks know that government isn’t going to vigorously enforce laws governing that kind of fraud, then banks are going to spend lots more money on auditing,” Berman told me.

The result is that those loans become much harder for other businesses to get. And even if they do, those loans become much more expensive. That costs the company, and those costs are passed on to consumers. The same principle holds for insurance fraud: higher premiums and deductions, lower coverage, less cash in the pockets of Americans.

Potentially compounding the liability Trump already faces is a recent report by court-appointed monitor Barbara Jones, who is tasked with reviewing the financial disclosures by Trump and his company to get a full accounting of his business practices. In that report, Jones noted a number of errors and discrepancies and indicated that Trump may have evaded nearly $48 million in taxes.

While James has not yet added tax evasion to the list of civil charges in the current case, we already know that Trump has long touted his tax-dodging skills. He has refused to disclose his tax returns while running for or holding office, and he’s bragged that paying little or no taxes “makes me smart.”

Not to be a broken record, but tax evasion, too, costs all of us — in the form of higher tax bills as states and municipalities try to make up the losses. Higher taxes, in turn, drive away businesses, depress property values, and increase housing costs. And if governments can’t make up the shortfalls, roads erode, emergency response times lag, schools fail, and parks close. And Trump thinks he’s smart.

It can be hard to keep up with the flurry of headlines about the vast array of legal landmines before the former president. But we must keep up, because each case, each judgment, each fine, and — if they happen — each criminal conviction will be an important reminder of who Trump is and all the ways his actions have proved costly. He’s not just hitting our democracy. He’s also robbing our pockets.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.