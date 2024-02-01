China’s first viral true crime story may also be its last

Her health struggles had begun decades earlier with a mysterious illness that became the basis of one of the most enduring and discussed true crime tales in recent Chinese history. By the time of her death, Zhu was not simply the victim of an unsolved poison case. She had become a cultural icon for Chinese the world over, a symbol of political corruption, the power of petty resentments, and the rise of China’s internet.

On a cold and gloomy day in December, a Chinese woman named Zhu Ling took her last breath in a hospital in Beijing. Once a bright and attractive student at Tsinghua University, often hailed as “China’s MIT,” Zhu died of complications relating to brain cancer. She had just turned 50.

Advertisement

Her story began in late 1994 when, as a junior at Tsinghua, Zhu suddenly began experiencing stomach pains and hair loss, symptoms of what became a debilitating illness. An academic prodigy in chemistry and a talented musician who played the piano and the Chinese guqin, a plucked seven-string instrument, she fell into a coma and was confined to a hospital bed. Her doctors at one of China’s leading medical facilities, Peking Union Medical College Hospital, were confounded. The internet was still a fledgling thing in China, but one of her high school classmates took to it to write a plea in what he acknowledged was sloppy English, asking for assistance in diagnosing her illness. It was one of China’s first attempts at crowdsourcing, written on one of the few wired computer terminals then available in the country.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The plea sparked an outpouring of assistance from medical experts around the world. Before long a consensus emerged: Zhu had been poisoned with thallium, an odorless, tasteless, and lethal chemical used in the manufacture of electronics and low-temperature thermometers.

Advertisement

This theory was rejected by the doctors who were treating her. The university even said that it had no thallium on campus — an assertion it later retracted. But a forensic report issued in April 1995, one month after Zhu had fallen into a coma, confirmed the horrifying diagnosis.

Zhu was treated for thallium poisoning and regained consciousness in August 1995, but she never returned to normal. She had suffered severe brain damage, was paralyzed, and had lost nearly all her sight and the ability to speak. Her faculties were reduced to those of a young child, and she required round-the-clock care from her aging parents.

After being poisoned, Zhu Ling required constant care from her parents, Wu Chengzhi and Zhu Mingxin. Courtesy of Zhu family

But one mystery endured: Who had poisoned her?

For more than a decade, I’ve been closely following the Zhu family’s journey, initially as a journalist and later as their friend. Her parents, Wu Chengzhi and Zhu Mingxin, both engineers, were born in the 1930s, before the People’s Republic was founded. In 2017, as their daughter’s health continued to deteriorate and they struggled with their own health problems, the couple entrusted me with the task of writing their daughter’s story, hoping to preserve it before it faded into oblivion. That biography was published in 2019 in Taiwan, though it has never been released in mainland China.

Audrey Jiajia Li's book about the case, "Zhu Ling’s 45 Years," was published in Taiwan but not in mainland China. Audrey Jiajia Li

Though no one has ever been arrested in the case, Zhu’s parents are convinced they know the culprit’s identity. During the initial police investigation, a classmate and roommate of Zhu’s, a woman named Sun Wei, emerged as a prime suspect. Sun held authorized access to thallium compounds at her chemistry lab and had ample opportunities to poison Zhu in their dorm room. Sun was ultimately released due to a lack of definitive evidence, according to law enforcement officials, and Sun has denied any involvement in Zhu’s illness.

Advertisement

However, Zhu Ling’s supporters are convinced that Sun had plausible motives. They allege that she was jealous of Zhu’s academic success, musical talent, and physical attractiveness. Zhu’s father also alleges that the police were unwilling to pursue Sun because her family had powerful political connections: Her grandfather, Sun Yueqi, was a high-ranking Chinese official, and one of Sun’s father’s cousins, Sun Fuling, was a former vice mayor of Beijing.

The online community responded with outrage when the police could not solve the case. In 2013, a copycat poisoning case triggered a new wave of questions about Zhu. The Beijing Public Security Bureau responded with a rare public defense of its investigation. It rejected claims that its inquiry had been influenced by politics. And it asserted that the six-month lapse between the appearance of Zhu’s first symptoms and the filing of a criminal complaint had hindered the investigation, allowing crucial physical evidence to dissipate or be tampered with.

Incidents of poisoning involving thallium and other rare chemicals occurred in several of China’s most esteemed universities in the years after Zhu fell ill. But most of those cases were solved swiftly and the culprits brought to justice. Zhu’s mother couldn’t help noticing that none of those suspects came from politically well-connected families like Sun’s.

Advertisement

Zhu’s case was one of the earliest in China in which the internet played a major role in motivating people to come to the assistance of a stranger. Calls for justice for Zhu have surged from time to time, mirroring a hopeful belief that the internet and free-flowing information could turn China into a transparent civic society. In August 1998, even President Bill Clinton extended solace to Zhu’s parents. “I’m so glad that the Internet helped to save your daughter’s life and enabled Americans and people all over the world to send you messages of support,” he wrote in a letter to Zhu Ling’s parents.

At the time, Clinton believed that online media would transform China into a more open and democratic place, arguing that attempting to control the internet would be like “trying to nail Jell-O to the wall.”

A letter that President Clinton wrote to Zhu Ling's family after the mystery of her poisoning attracted online attention. Audrey Jiajia Li

But today, it seems the Jell-O has been stuck securely to the wall as the Chinese authorities exert tight control over the internet. Updates about Zhu’s family still captivate the nation on occasion, igniting public outcry and demands for accountability. But those expressions of support for her family or calls for justice typically fade away quickly due to censorship. In the weeks after her death, some social media posts about it were deleted, accounts devoted to her case were temporarily suspended, and search results on her name were restricted.

Advertisement

Still, a generation of Chinese who reached maturity during China’s epochal rise as a technological superpower have become acquainted with Zhu’s story through the internet. Many of those young people continue to push for a more open and equitable society. A post on Douban, China’s leading social media site, reads, “Zhu Ling‘s life came to a permanent halt in 2023, but in reality, her existence had already been paused in 1995. Today, 28 years later, the impact of the intersection between judiciary and politics is even more pronounced than before. Who can guarantee that we won’t become the next Zhu Ling?”

Audrey Jiajia Li is a journalist and nonfiction writer living in Singapore.