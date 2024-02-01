Shawsheen’s dedicated group of seniors have set the tone and put the boys’ hockey team in contention

Determined and dedicated, the 15 seniors on Shawsheen’s squad made a commitment to each other in their last season together.

The script was put in place for the Shawsheen Tech boys’ hockey team last March, following its 4-2 ouster against Grafton in the Division 4 semifinals.

Shawsheen's Jacoby Patterson (right, No. 17) celebrates his first-period goal against Northeast Metro with teammate Larry Cullity (left, No. 7) on Thursday night at the Hallenborg Memorial Pavilion Rink.

They were undaunted by the move up to Division 3, which they did not consider an insurmountable hurdle.

Opening night in Winthrop, however, resulted in a 2-1 loss to the Vikings, who sit atop the Division 4 Power Rankings. But Shawsheen has not suffered a loss since, reeling off 11 straight wins entering Thursday’s Commonwealth matchup against Northeast Metro.

“No matter what, we’re all responsible, whether you have a letter or not,” said senior captain Chase Darcey. “The letters don’t really make a difference because we have 15 seniors.”

In his 17th season, coach Chuck Baker leans on the seniors to set the tone. The upperclassmen have been happy to oblige. The Rams toppled Division 2 contender Billerica (7-5-2), 6-1, in an endowment game, and stopped D3 upstart Methuen (11-1-2), 7-1.

In a 4-3 comeback win in overtime over longtime rival Essex Tech, Darcey tipped home the winner. He first played for Baker at age 6, with the New England Bulldogs.

“ ‘They’ll run through that wall for you, and that’s one of the things that I’m happiest about as a coach.’ Shawsheen Tech boy's hockey coach Chuck Baker, on his connection with his team

Shawsheen Tech boy's hockey coach Chuck Baker, in his 17th season behind the bench, guided his team to 11 consecutive wins after a season-opening setback at Winthrop. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

With 17 goals and seven assists, the Billerica teen has raised his career point total to 97 (with 67 goals). He takes over games with a nonstop motor, crafty moves, and a lethal shot.

“Chase sees the ice like no one else,” said senior captain Liam Milne. “It’s awesome playing with him. He can go anywhere with the puck — his vision is crazy.”

Milne and senior Kyle Gray, a fellow Wilmington resident, have supplied 15 and 17 points, respectively. Six players have produced double digits in points.

“ ‘I’d say he’s one of the best in the state. We just build off of him — if we’re down, he makes a big save and picks us back up.’ Shawsheen's Chase Darcey, on senior goaltender Mike Cedrone

Outscoring opponents by a 64-15 margin, the Rams have excelled in front of senior goaltender Mike Cedrone.

“It all starts on the backend with our goalie,” said Darcey. “I’d say he’s one of the best in the state. We just build off of him — if we’re down, he makes a big save and picks us back up.”

Shawsheen's Justin Thibert (left, No. 20) delivers a bruising checks on Northeast Metro's Cole Robertson. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Rams wear their pride on their sleeves of their purple and white uniforms, delivering crushing hits as one of the most physical teams in the region. Not large in stature, Shawsheen’s sheer grit puts it in position to contend for Commonwealth Athletic Conference titles and state vocational championships.

“They’ll run through that wall for you,” Baker said, “and that’s one of the things that I’m happiest about as a coach.”

Shawsheen Tech's Jake Randa (left, No. 3) collides with Northeast Metro's Cam Correia (right, No. 12) during first-period action Thursday night at the Hallenborg Memorial Pavilion Rink. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

This has been an emotional week for Baker and the Shawsheen community. His mentor, and predecessor, 27-year coach Bill Gordon died on Jan. 24. A member of the State Coaches Hall of Fame, he racked up 373 wins, two sectional titles, and a state championship in 1984.

“I admired his passion,” Shawsheen Tech AD Al Costabile said of Gordon. “He really poured everything he had into every season and it served as a great role model to young coaches and to players — you’ve got to wrap yourself in it, jump in with two feet. He coached for the right reasons: it wasn’t for Bill Gordon.

“Without a doubt, he legitimized the program and was really responsible for putting us on the map.”

Baker coached under Gordon for six seasons and incorporates Gordon’s mantras of accountability and tenacity on the ice. Baker brought back memorial cards from Gordon’s services to place in the team’s locker room and coaches’ room at Hallenborg Pavilion.

“He was a good players’ coach,” said Baker. “He comes across almost as a father figure to a lot of the kids. He tries to build them on the ice, but also as a young man for the future.”

Ice chips

▪ As the calendar flips to February, several teams have already taken care of business when it comes to sealing up league titles. For the first time since 2013, St. John’s Prep — which has won two state titles in the interim — has clinched the Catholic Conference crown. “We take pride in the accomplishment,” said Prep coach Kristian Hanson. “We have respect for the great teams in the league.”

▪ In its first year as a member of the South Shore League, Sandwich clinched the title, dethroning five-time champion Norwell. Marshfield has wrapped up its third straight Patriot League / Keenan title; the Rams are unbeaten (24-0-2) in league play since the start of last season.

Both Archbishop Williams (Catholic Central) and Somerset Berkley (South Coast Conference) have secured their second straight league titles as well; the Raiders have won 18 straight games against SCC competition. Nauset (Cape & Islands – Atlantic) and Diman (Mayflower) have clinched at least shares of their respective leagues.

▪ Whitman-Hanson senior Luke Tropeano collected the 100th point of his career in a 2-1 win over North Quincy Wednesday, assisting on Zach Boss’s goal in the third period to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead . . . Dartmouth junior Aiden Cruz also reached 100 points on Wednesday in a 6-2 loss vs. Somerset Berkley.

▪ Burlington junior Camden Shanahan surpassed 1,000 career saves on Wednesday, making 37 stops for the Red Devils in a 2-1 win over Winchester.

Jake Levin contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.