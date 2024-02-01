Even a conference-leading team like the Bruins has questions to answer before playoff time

Here are four questions to be answered over the final months of the regular season.

With the All-Star break standing as the unofficial starting gate to a frantic 33-game second half, the de-facto bye week stands as an ideal time to reassess an overachieving team looking to pen a better playoff ending than last year’s record-setting bunch.

For all of the talk of a bridge year or a wild-card slot awaiting the 2023-24 Bruins, Jim Montgomery’s club has quieted said discourse. The Bruins are already past the midway mark of the season — with a revamped roster sitting atop the Eastern Conference at 31-9-9.

Can the scoring surge continue?

The Bruins underwent one of the most significant talent drains in recent memory in the offseason.

In the span of a few months, they lost key cogs in Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Taylor Hall, Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, Nick Foligno, Connor Clifton, and others to retirement, trades, and free agency.

It was a group that accounted for 210 points last season, and general manager Don Sweeney retooled the forward corps with internal options, rookies, and a bevy of bargain-bin signings.

The writing was on the wall that the offense was doomed to regress. But through 49 games, the Bruins are fifth in the NHL at 3.49 goals per game.

In the past, a potent power play has often been the conduit that has sparked Boston’s offense. And while the Bruins are at 26 percent for a success rate on the power play, they are fifth in the league in five-on-five play with 110 goals.

It should come as little surprise that the big guns up front — David Pastrnak (33 goals, 72 points) and Brad Marchand (24, 47) — are leading the charge.

But the extended scoring salvo has coincided with key cogs such as Charlie Coyle (8 goals, 21 points in his last 17 games), Jake DeBrusk (8 goals, 14 points in 16 games), Trent Frederic (7 goals, 15 points in 17 games), and Morgan Geekie (3 goals, 11 points in 17 games) all heating up.

We know what a superstar talent like Pastrnak can do whenever he hops over the boards. But if players like Coyle, Frederic, and DeBrusk continue to drive play and find twine, the high-powered offense will be tough to snuff out.

Can the defense tighten up?

In order to make a deep playoff run, the Bruins are going to need to rely on the goalies and stingy zone defense to keep them afloat during the punishment that awaits in the spring.

The baseline stats are pretty encouraging, with Boston fourth in goals against per game at 2.59. But a peek under the hood reveals a defense chock full of talent that is still prone to giving up way too many quality chances in front of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

So far this season, the Bruins are giving up 11.41 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes of five-on-five play — which ranks 20th overall.

Montgomery has zeroed in on the shortcomings with defending rush chances, but miscues at the net front have often made Ullmark and Swayman put out far too many fires.

“We still need to get better at boxing out around our net and covering the slot, because our goaltenders are being asked to make too many good saves,” Montgomery said recently.

Add in a usually stout penalty kill that has been rendered mortal as of late (73.4 percent over last 22 games), and the Bruins have some work to do when it comes to cleaning up what should be a foundational strength.

Will the goalie rotation continue?

Montgomery has not steered away from a goalie rotation, even acknowledging in November that he’d be comfortable carrying that 50/50 split into the postseason.

It’s one thing to preach it in the season’s second month. It’s another thing to carry it out in crunch time. Montgomery hasn’t altered his plans — with the All-Star Swayman’s slight uptick in reps (26 starts to Ullmark’s 23) largely a byproduct of Ullmark’s lower-body ailment that sidelined him for over a week in January.

It will take plenty of conviction from Montgomery to keep a rotation in place during the playoffs.

Over the final months of the regular season, it will be fascinating to see if Montgomery alters the approach regarding his goalie’s workload.

Swayman is currently on pace for 44 starts. That would be five more than his previous career high, but far from a taxing workload for a young netminder poised to earn the nod in Game 1 of a first-round series.

What will Sweeney do at the trade deadline?

Sweeney and the rest of the brass have a history of being aggressive at the trade deadline, especially when the Bruins have positioned themselves as a top contender to win the Stanley Cup.

The case can be made that Boston would benefit from the addition of another middle-six winger or minutes-eating blue liner, especially one capable of adding some heft, ahead of the March 8 deadline.

There are factors working against Sweeney and Co. this season when it comes landing a big fish during the deadline feeding frenzy.

Several years of win-now moves have depleted the draft cupboard, with the Bruins only selecting in the first round twice over the past six years. The Bruins relinquished their 2024 first-round pick in last year’s trade with Detroit for Bertuzzi, and will not be on the clock in this summer’s draft until the fourth round.

Even if the Bruins are desperate enough to part ways with its 2025 first-round pick and a blue-chip prospect like Matthew Poitras or Mason Lohrei, they don’t have a lot of fiscal flexibility. According to CapFriendly, Boston has just $61,558 in cap space available.

As tempting as it might be to add another impact player to a first-place roster, it appears the Bruins are better positioned to add a fourth-line bruiser or a depth defenseman for the stretch run — rather than a scoring talent or top-four blue liner.

Of course, plenty can happen between now and March 8.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.