Sam Cassell follows Celtics boss Joe Mazzulla’s rule to a D by challenging Buddy Hield

“We got a rule, you can’t make baskets on us,” Cassell told the Globe. “That’s Joe rule. You can’t make baskets on our court if you ain’t playing (during the game). No easy shots, unless you’re being guarded with us. No easy shots.”

It’s part of Joe Mazzulla’s rule, that no opposing player takes a jumper on the Celtics’ basket during a break in the game action. Hield attempted two, and on the second, Cassell confronted him only to be intercepted by a smiling official Zach Zarba .

It was all in fun, but then again it wasn’t. When Buddy Hield faced up for a 3-pointer at the Celtics’ basket following an Indiana timeout Tuesday night, 54-year-old assistant coach Sam Cassell ran out on the floor at TD Garden to attempt to block the shot.

When Hield tried it again later in Tuesday’s game, more Celtics assistants joined in to let him know of their disdain, including usually quiet Tony Dobbins.

“The rule is we’re supposed to go block it,” Mazzulla said. “We’re supposed to block shots when the other team shoots at our basket. That’s the rule. He’s form shooting in front of our bench, so I was waiting for him to go take a shot and I would have blocked it myself. He didn’t shoot it, he was form shooting.”

When told Hield was shooting baskets earlier, Mazzulla said: “We’re supposed to block those.”

Hield was talking back to the bench throughout the game and there’s some history there. During the teams’ In-Season Tournament matchup, Hield took a 3-pointer at the buzzer even though there was no gain by point differential. Last month in Indianapolis, Hield admitted he fouled Jaylen Brown in the final minute though the call was overturned. The Pacers won that game on late free throws on a Kristaps Porzingis foul that was eventually ruled an incorrect call.

“It was good-hearted stuff,” Hield told the Globe. “I know Sam from his Clippers days with Doc (Rivers). He’s always been cool. He’s always been solid. He’s always one of those guys I talk to, I was joking with him.”

Brown’s an All-Star again

Brown was named to his third All-Star Game as a reserve prior to tipoff Thursday night against the Lakers, another accomplishment in what has become a sparkling career for the former third overall pick. Through 45 games, Brown was averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

More importantly, his turnovers were down from 2.9 per game last season to 2.4. He was also shooting a career-best 49.4 percent from the field.

“Personally, I’ve grown,” Brown said. “Taking care of the basketball. My turnovers have been down this year, making sure we get a good shot. Making sure we find guys. Playing smart basketball, identifying the matchups, and going from there. I think we’ve grown in those areas.”

Brown signed a five-year, $304 million contract in the offseason, the richest in NBA history.

Derrick White and Porzingis were not selected to the All-Star team but could emerge as injury replacements.

No James, Davis for Lakers

The Lakers-Celtics matchup lost some luster when Los Angeles scratched superstars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (hip) from the lineup.

James played in the Lakers’ back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday and participated in shootaround. Davis missed Tuesday’s loss to Atlanta but said Thursday morning he was improving.

The Lakers also play a nationally televised game Saturday against New York.

“Basically those guys are dealing with two active injuries,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “We have been managing it pretty much all year. (Our other players) will play together, don’t try to put a cape on or anything like that. Play hard and have some fun, it’s basketball.

“It’s a hell of a team we’re facing tonight. Very well-oiled machine. But we have guys in the locker room that are highly competitive still without our two big dogs.”

In addition to James and Davis, the Lakers were without Cam Reddish (ankle sprain) and former Miami standout Gabe Vincent, who has missed all but five games with knee issues.

Kornet out of action

Luke Kornet was listed as questionable with a strained hamstring but was downgraded to out before tipoff … The Celtics’ schedule will begin to offer more rest days in coming weeks, with just one back-to-back set before the All-Star break, a home-and-home with Brooklyn. That will allow veterans such as Al Horford to get some much-needed rest for the second half of the season.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.