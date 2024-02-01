The Celtics’ Jaylen Brown makes third All-Star Game as an Eastern Conference reserve

Jaylen Brown was named to his third All-Star Game as an Eastern Conference reserve prior to the Celtics tipping off Thursday night against the Lakers at TD Garden, another accomplishment in what has become a sparkling career for the former third overall pick.

Through 45 games prior to Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brown was averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. More importantly, his turnovers were down from 2.9 per game last season to 2.4. He was also shooting a career-best 49.4 percent from the field.

“Personally, I’ve grown,” Brown said. “Taking care of the basketball. My turnovers have been down this year, making sure we get a good shot. Making sure we find guys. Playing smart basketball, identifying the matchups, and going from there. I think we’ve grown in those areas.”