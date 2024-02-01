Celtics yield control of game to shorthanded Lakers in second quarter, lose to longtime rival

The undermanned and presumably overmatched Lakers controlled the game throughout, pouring in 3-pointers, beating the Celtics to the hoop with simple cuts, and simply showing more effort. The final result was a stunning 114-105 Los Angeles win Thursday night that satisfied a large contingent of Lakers fans at TD Garden who earlier in the day were surely stung by the absences of James and Davis.

The Lakers are not very good even at full strength, and their road matchup against these powerful Celtics figured to get ugly. And it did, just not in the way anyone was expecting.

When Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Thursday afternoon were ruled out of their game against the Celtics, the basketball world collectively sighed because one of the signature rivalries in sports had suddenly lost its sizzle.

The Lakers, who entered the night averaging 11.2 3-pointers per game, 28th in the NBA, connected on 19 of 36, with Austin Reaves hitting 7 of 10 en route to 32 points.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points to lead the Celtics, whose nine-turnover first quarter set the stage for a messy evening. Jaylen Brown, who was named an All-Star reserve earlier in the night, was held to 8 points.

At the start, it appeared that the Celtics might have an easy time. Brown slid backdoor for a dunk, and then the Lakers had a defensive miscommunication that allowed Derrick White to walk into a free layup. At the other end, the Lakers started 2 for 12 from the floor, giving the Celtics a chance to really seize control.

But they did not.

For the rest of the first quarter it seemed that every other Celtics pass was deflected by the Lakers, and plenty led to turnovers. Boston coughed up the ball nine times in the quarter, saved only by its strong interior defense that followed the miscues. A pair of Sam Hauser 3-pointers followed by a Jrue Holiday buzzer-beater improbably pulled the Celtics within 28-25 at the start of the second.

Neemias Queta had a productive stretch in the second, and his tip-in that was followed by an offensive rebound and pass to Payton Pritchard for a 3-pointer gave Boston a 32-31 lead. But the Celtics were then held scoreless for 3 minutes, 16 seconds, and the Lakers attack was free and easy, with D’Angelo Russell and Reaves confidently pulling up for one 3-pointer after another, without James (ankle) or Davis (hip) on the floor to suggest that they should be doing something else.

Los Angeles unspooled an 11-0 run and was 8 for 12 from the 3-point line in the quarter. And the Celtics attempted just one first-half free throw, evidence of their lack of aggression attacking a Lakers team that was missing two of its best defenders. The Lakers took a 60-46 lead to halftime.

Three minutes into the third quarter, Lakers center Jaxson Hayes gobbled up a pair of offensive rebounds before converting a three-point play that gave his team a 16-point lead, and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla appeared disturbed by the effort.

Mazzulla immediately removed Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and White, and all three players sat for the rest of the third. Hauser started a comeback attempt by drilling three 3-pointers, but the Celtics could not quite build a truly game-changing run, as the Lakers took an 88-78 lead to the fourth.

The Celtics scored consecutive baskets to slice the deficit to 88-82 before once again being exposed by their lack of intensity and awareness. Taurean Prince broke free for a fast-break layup after a made Celtics basket, causing an exasperated Mazzulla to put his palms in the air. Then Rui Hachimura slid behind Boston’s defense for an easy dunk, helping the Lakers stretch the lead back to 97-85 with 9:53 left.

