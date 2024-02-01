O’Bryant’s Marquis Francois, Latin Academy’s Melinda Field earn Swimmers of Meet honors at City League championship

“I struggled trying to get over the loneliness that comes with practicing for an individual sport like swimming,” Francois said. “It hasn’t been easy, but I feel like I worked hard for this..”

Marquis Francois barely spoke with anyone at the Boston City League co-ed swimming & diving championships. With headphones over his ears, the O’Bryant senior stood in a corner of the pool deck at the Mildred Community Center until he was called for his events.

His hard work did pay off Thursday evening.

Francois earned first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 14 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.71) and was part of runner-up finishes in the 200 medley relay (2:08.08) and 200 freestyle relay (1:57.71), helping the Tigers secure second place with 85 points.

Advertisement

He was honored as the boys’ Swimmer of the Meet.

There was no shred of doubt about who would place first in the championship as Latin Academy cruised to its 30th title (in 31 years) with 126 points.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Junior Melinda Field was the leader for the Dragons, earning the girls’ Swimmer of the Meet honor for the second consecutive year. She swam on the victorious 200 medley relay (1:57.49) and won the 100 backstroke (1:09.39).

“It truly is an honor,” Field said. “I feel so privileged. We have a great team here and I’m so proud of everyone who made this possible. We have been working so hard and this just feels like a dream come true.”

While East Boston placed third with 60 points, it was a special day for the Aquajets as it marked the last City League meet for head coach Dave Arinella. The veteran said goodbye after a decorated 48-year tenure.

“Can you believe it, I have been here for 48 years?” Arinella said with a chuckle. “It has been the most special moment of my life. To see these kids shine, excel, and overcome their fears has made every day worth it. Now I go back to being a student to finally learn how to play the piano.”

Advertisement

Arinella finished with 295 career wins and the record for longest coaching tenure in the history of Boston Public Schools.

“It won’t hit me until November when we’re supposed to be preparing for the start of the season,” he said. “It will really hit me then because I’ll be saying to myself, ‘I’m supposed to be preparing for our swim season and I’m not.’

“It’s going to hit like a ton of bricks. And you can’t do this alone. I’m so grateful for everyone who has been with me on this journey.”