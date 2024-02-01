EMass boys’ hockey: Golden for Norwood, Andrew Gillis headlines Players of the Week

Chase Field, Barnstable — The sophomore keyed a 2-0 week for the Red Hawks, scoring a goal and later assisting on the winner in a 3-2 decision over Oliver Ames and then tacking on two more goals with an assist in a 6-2 victory over St. John Paul II.
Andrew Gillis, Norwood — The senior totaled eight points (5 goals, 3 assists) during a 3-0 week for the Mustangs, including a hat trick and two assists in a 5-2 win over Medway and the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over Weymouth in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot.
Bodie Marcotte, Amesbury/Whittier — Over two games, the junior struck for a hat trick with an assist in a 6-4 win over Lynnfield and had another goal and helper in a 3-2 win over Triton.
Owen McKenna, Walpole — During a perfect 3-0 week for the Timberwolves, the senior scored five times: once in a 6-1 win over Brookline; the winner late in the third period of a 4-3 takedown of Wellesley in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot, and three times in a 4-1 win over Weymouth.
Ryan Littlefield, Catholic Memorial — In a 2-1 takedown of top-ranked St. John’s Prep on Wednesday, the junior netminder was sublime, stopping 38 of 39 shots on goal for the Knights.