EMass boys’ hockey: Sticking with St. John’s Prep atop Globe Top 20

For a fourth consecutive week, St. John’s Prep is atop the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll.

Despite a loss to No. 3 Catholic Memorial on Wednesday, the Eagles (12-2, 8-1) have already sewn up the Catholic Conference title — their first since 2013. Xaverian remains second behind the Prep for a third straight week. Pope Francis, the defending Division 1 champion, rise up to fourth following an overtime win over Archbishop Williams over the weekend, which slid to fifth.

Tewksbury climbs back to 10th after knocking off Concord-Carlisle from the ranks of unbeaten in a pivotal DCL/MVC 2 showdown on Wednesday; the Patriots fall back to 14th. Franklin, on the strength of its win over No. 9 Hingham in the opening round of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot, surges up to No. 13.