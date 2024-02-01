EMass boys’ hockey: Sticking with St. John’s Prep atop Globe Top 20

For a fourth consecutive week, St. John’s Prep is atop the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll.
Despite a loss to No. 3 Catholic Memorial on Wednesday, the Eagles (12-2, 8-1) have already sewn up the Catholic Conference title — their first since 2013. Xaverian remains second behind the Prep for a third straight week. Pope Francis, the defending Division 1 champion, rise up to fourth following an overtime win over Archbishop Williams over the weekend, which slid to fifth.
Tewksbury climbs back to 10th after knocking off Concord-Carlisle from the ranks of unbeaten in a pivotal DCL/MVC 2 showdown on Wednesday; the Patriots fall back to 14th. Franklin, on the strength of its win over No. 9 Hingham in the opening round of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot, surges up to No. 13.
Nauset makes its season debut in the poll at 19th, followed by a return to the rankings for No. 20 Norwood, which has won five straight since suffering its lone loss (in overtime) vs. Dover-Sherborn/Weston. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Feb. 1, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|St. John’s Prep
|12-2-0
|1
|2.
|Xaverian
|10-4-0
|2
|3.
|Catholic Memorial
|9-5-2
|4
|4.
|Pope Francis
|10-4-0
|5
|5.
|Archbishop Williams
|12-2-0
|3
|6.
|Reading
|9-3-0
|7
|7.
|Marshfield
|12-2-2
|10
|8.
|Arlington
|11-3-1
|6
|9.
|Hingham
|8-5-1
|8
|10.
|Tewksbury
|11-1-0
|14
|11.
|Woburn
|11-2-0
|12
|12.
|Canton
|12-3-1
|13
|13.
|Franklin
|9-6-0
|19
|14.
|Concord-Carlisle
|14-1-0
|11
|15.
|BC High
|6-8-0
|15
|16.
|St. John’s (Shrewsbury)
|9-6-1
|9
|17.
|Westford
|11-2-1
|17
|18.
|Shrewsbury
|9-4-1
|16
|19.
|Nauset
|11-1-1
|–
|20.
|Norwood
|10-1-1
|–
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.