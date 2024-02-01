fb-pixelLakers without injured LeBron James, Anthony Davis vs. Celtics Skip to main content
Lakers take on Celtics without injured stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis

By Gary Washburn Globe Staff,Updated February 1, 2024, 37 minutes ago
Banged-up Lakers stars Anthony Davis (second from left) and LeBron James (right) kept the outdoor gear on while watching their team play the Celtics.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Lakers-Celtics matchup Thursday night at TD Garden lost some luster when Los Angeles scratched superstars LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (hip) from the lineup.

James played in the Lakers’ back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday and participated in shootaround. Davis missed Tuesday’s loss to Atlanta but said Thursday morning he was improving.

The Lakers also play a nationally televised game Saturday against New York.

“Basically those guys are dealing with two active injuries,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “We have been managing it pretty much all year. (Our other players) will play together, don’t try to put a cape on or anything like that. Play hard and have some fun, it’s basketball.

“It’s a hell of a team we’re facing tonight. Very well-oiled machine. But we have guys in the locker room that are highly competitive still without our two big dogs.”

In addition to James and Davis, the Lakers were without Cam Reddish (ankle sprain) and former Miami standout Gabe Vincent (knee), who has missed all but five games.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.

