Lakers at Celtics: Boston hosts Los Angeles in another edition of storied rivalry

The Lakers last beat the Celtics two seasons ago, a 117-102 victory in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2021.

Boston won its first matchup with Los Angeles this season, 126-115, at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas. Anthony Davis dropped 40 to lead all scorers that game, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 28 points.

The Celtics are set to take on the Lakers Thursday night for their 300th all-time regular season meeting.

Boston held on to defeat the Pacers, 129-124, on Tuesday after leading by 20 in the second quarter.

Al Horford (neck sprain) sat out against the Pacers but is off the injury report for Thursday. Luke Kornet (hamstring) is listed as questionable. For the Lakers, Davis (Achilles’, hip) and LeBron James (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Advertisement

The iconic rivals will tip-off at 7:30. Here’s your preview.

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Line: Boston -10.5. O/U: 241.0..

LAKERS

Season record: 24-25. vs. spread: 21-28. Over/under: 28-21

Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 8-2

CELTICS

Season record: 37-11. vs. spread: 23-23, 2 pushes. Over/under: 24-24

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 3-7

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: LA Lakers 116.2, Boston 120.4

Points allowed per game: LA Lakers 117.6, Boston 111.0

Field goal percentage: LA Lakers .492, Boston .478

Opponent field goal percentage: LA Lakers .474, Boston .452

3-point percentage: LA Lakers .365, Boston .380

Opponent 3-point percentage: LA Lakers .378, Boston .347

Stat of the day: Thursday will mark the 300th regular-season meeting between the Celtics and Lakers. Boston leads the series 166-133.

Notes: The Lakers have allowed at least 127 points in each of their past five games, three of which were losses. ... The Celtics are averaging 120.4 points per game, which ranked fifth in the NBA entering play Wednesday. Boston scored 81 points in the first half of its 129-124 victory over Indiana on Tuesday. ... Porzingis returned to action after missing two games with an ankle sprain and finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. All five Boston starters scored at least 17 points. “The ankle feels all right,” Porzingis said. “It’s not back to 100 percent, but a rolled ankle is something you need to play through and, of course, I want to be out there every game, but especially at home. It stings every time I have to wear a suit or street clothes.”

Advertisement

Sam Robb O'Hagan can be reached at sam.robbohagan@globe.com. Follow him on X @samrobbohagan and on Instagram @samrobbohagan.