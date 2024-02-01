Why is the Beanpot such a big deal in Boston? The tradition extends beyond the men’s college hockey crowd.

Perhaps more important than what happens on the ice are the history and rivalries that underscore the competition. The Beanpot features some of the most historic rivalries in men’s college hockey, including the notorious Green Line rivalry between BC and BU, which began in 1918.

Harvard, Northeastern, Boston University, and Boston College face off annually in the men’s Beanpot, a tradition unique to Boston and one unlike any in college hockey. Students, alumni, and fans of all four schools descend on TD Garden each year to witness the teams compete for nothing more than bragging rights, but the games often have the feeling of intense postseason matchups.

The first two Monday nights in February are reserved for men’s college hockey in Boston.

In Monday’s semifinal round, Harvard will play defending Beanpot champion Northeastern at 5 p.m., followed by BU vs. BC at 8 p.m. The consolation and championship games will be played the following Monday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30, respectively. All four games in the tournament will be broadcast on NESN.

Prior to the 1984-85 season, all four teams played in the ECAC, and Beanpot games counted as conference games. BC, BU, and Northeastern were among the teams that split from the ECAC when Hockey East formed, and now, even though three of the four programs are conference opponents, tournament games don’t count toward league standings.

The Eagles and Terriers played a home-and-home series last weekend, setting the stage for a hotly contested Beanpot semifinal game. BC (18-4-1) swept the weekend and earned the No. 1 spot in the national rankings, while BU (16-7-1) dropped from the top perch to No. 3.

On Tuesday, Northeastern (9-12-2) delivered the Terriers a third straight loss, in overtime at Matthews Arena.

BC beat Harvard in November before splitting a series with Northeastern. The Crimson (4-12-3) have won three of their past five games. Harvard and Northeastern will meet for the first and only time this season in the Beanpot opener.

Starting in 1958, the Beanpot was contested at Boston Garden until the building closed in 1995 and was replaced by what is currently named TD Garden, the tournament home ever since. The choice to play Monday nights was intentional and means that few events are competing with the Beanpot for attention.

“Early February brings cabin fever to New England, and the region’s sports fans are excited by even the mention of pitchers and catchers reporting to Florida,” wrote former Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna in 2002. “It is at this moment that the area needs a boost, something special to get excited about. And the Beanpot provides a diversion.”

The tournament began play in December 1952 at Boston Arena (now Matthews Arena on Northeastern’s campus) to fill the arena on off nights. In its early years, the Beanpot was played in the two days after Christmas. It was moved to January in 1954, and from 1955 to 1957, the tournament was held a few days apart in the first week of February. Since the Beanpot moved to its current schedule in 1958 it has been held every year save for 2021, when COVID-19 forced its cancellation.

The tournament was originally named the New England Hockey Invitational, but before the inaugural tournament, the Globe’s Leonard M. Fowle (the yachting editor from 1933 to 1967) referred to it in the paper as the “so-called ‘Bean Pot’ tournament.” The name stuck.

After Harvard was crowned as the first tournament champion, Walter Brown, who had purchased the Bruins the year before, donated the trophy that is still awarded today.

“I have ordered a silver bean pot as a perpetual trophy for this tournament, to which the name ‘Bean Pot’ seems to have stuck,” Brown announced Dec. 30, 1952.

BU has won the most men’s Beanpot title with 31, followed by BC (20), Harvard (11), and Northeastern (8), though the Huskies have won four of the last five championship games.

Boston College players reach for the Beanpot trophy after beating Boston University 3-2 in overtime in the 2012 Beanpot championship game. BC went on to win the national championship that year. Charles Krupa

2024 Men’s Beanpot schedule

Semifinals (Monday, Feb. 5)

Harvard vs. Northeastern (5 p.m.)

Boston University vs. Boston College (8 p.m.)

Championship (Monday, Feb. 12)

Consolation game (4:30 p.m.)

Championship game (7:30 p.m.)

