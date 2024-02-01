Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas highlight professional field at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Held at Roxbury’s Reggie Lewis Center until 2023, the Indoor Grand Prix now takes place at The Track at New Balance in Brighton . The facility, which opened in 2022, seats 5,000 and features a 200-meter hydraulically banked track. This year’s meet will be broadcast on NBC from 4-6 p.m.

The New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, now in its 29th year, returns to Boston Sunday and features a professional field full of world record-holders, international champions, and Olympic hopefuls. The US Olympic trials won’t take place until June, but international events such as this can serve as a temperature gauge for those vying for spots on national teams.

All eyes will be on this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, but before many athletes can get to France, they’re making a stop in Boston.

Nine world records and 16 American records have fallen at the event over the course of its history.

This year’s preliminary professional field was announced Thursday and features a number of winners from last year’s iteration.

American sprinter Noah Lyles, the 2023 world champion in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter races, will defend his 60-meter crown from last year. He’ll face off against 2022 world 100-meter champion Fred Kerley, who is making his 60-meter debut here. Lyles beat Trayvon Bromell in last year’s 60-meter race, 6.507 seconds to 6.509.

Northampton native Gabby Thomas, who at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics won bronze in the 200 meters and a silver as part of the women’s 4x100 relay, will compete in the 300-meter race. Thomas graduated from Harvard in 2019 and won the women’s 300 at last year’s Indoor Grand Prix with a time of 36.31 seconds.

The men’s 1,000-meter race features a trio of top contenders: 2023 800-meter world champion Marco Arop of Canada, 2022 indoor world champion Mariano García of Spain, and 2022 indoor world bronze medalist Bryce Hoppel of the US.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, the 2023 World Athletics Championships long jump silver medalist, will compete against 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Ese Brume and 2022 US champion Quanesha Burks.

In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, four-time world champion Grant Holloway will take on 2023 World Athletics Championships 110-meter bronze medalist Daniel Roberts and 2022 World Athletics Championships silver medalist Trey Cunningham.

The men’s 1,500-meter race will feature 2022 World Athletics champion Jake Wightman against 2023 world road mile champion Hobbs Kessler.

On the women’s side of that event, Gudaf Tsegay and Birke Haylom, both of Ethiopia, will face off. Tsegay is the world indoor record-holder, 5,000-meter world outdoor record-holder, and reigning 10,000-meter world champion. Haylom was the 2022 world U20 1,500-meter champion. Both runners have the potential to run the fastest 1,500-meter race on American soil.

Other top athletes include Lamecha Girma, 3,000), Jereem Richards, 400), and Aleia Hobbs, 60). Hobbs won the 60-meter race last year and broke the meet record in 7.02 seconds.

The Indoor Grand Prix is part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour, which comprises some of the top indoor track and field events around the world. Overall tour winners receive $10,000 and a guaranteed spot at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow in March.

In addition to the professional races, the event will feature youth, junior, and masters’ competitions.

The schedule

Men’s long jump, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s masters mile, 2:40 p.m.

Youth 4x200m relay, 2:50 p.m.

Men’s masters mile, 3 p.m.

Women’s 60m Heat 1, 3:12 p.m.

Women’s 60m Heat 2, 3:18 p.m.

Men’s 60m hurdles Heat 1, 3:25 p.m.

Men’s 60m hurdles Heat 2, 3:31 p.m.

Women’s 800m, 3:37 p.m.

Men’s 600m, 3:44 p.m.

Junior girls’ international mile, 3:52 p.m.

Women’s 60m hurdles, 4:03 p.m.

Women’s long jump, 4:05 p.m.

Women’s 3,000m, 4:09 p.m.

Men’s 60m Heat 1, 4:25 p.m.

Men’s 60m Heat 2, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s 400m, 4:37 p.m.

Men’s 1,500m, 4:45 p.m.

Women’s 60m final, 4:56

Men’s 60m hurdles final, 5:04 p.m.

Jesse Loubier Memorial men’s 400m, 5:10 p.m.

Men’s 1,000m, 5:16 p.m.

New Balance women’s 300m, 5:25 p.m.

New Balance men’s 3,000m, 5:32 p.m.

Men’s 60m final, 5:47 p.m.

Women’s 1,500m, 5:54 p.m.













