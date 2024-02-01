NFL conspiracy theories vs. gambling concerns, and other thoughts

I know, I know, I shouldn’t feed the trolls and wackos who continue to lose their minds over Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, believing in some nebulous “powers that be” that pulled enough strings to make sure Swift, and her legions of new football fans, would be at the Super Bowl to watch Kelce, the outstanding Kansas City tight end.

▪ When it comes to concerns about NFL game-fixing, the crazy conspiracy theorists should worry less about the Taylor Swifts of the world and more about the Kayshon Bouttes.

The absurdity of a conspiracy that would somehow reach from the CIA and other government operatives to NFL officials all the way from the commissioner’s office down through the coaches, players, and officials on the field defies common sense, not only because a group that large and disparate would never agree to the same outcome, but also because there’s no way it would ever stay secret.

The ridiculous claims barely merit acknowledgment, but here we are, driven to madness by media trolls insisting the television coverage is inordinately focused on Swift (reports from the AFC Championship game clocked a whopping 44 seconds of in-game looks at Swift, who herself mouthed “go away, please,” along with the postgame kiss she shared with Kelce) and connect it to a larger political plot to sway the presidential election.

Meanwhile, there should be real concern over the case of Boutte, the Patriots’ rookie receiver out of LSU who was recently arrested in Louisiana. According to police, Boutte used an alias to wager more than 8,900 times on himself, on LSU, and on other games, all while under the age of 21.

The Boutte-type bets are the ones the NFL and those who purport to be concerned with the game’s integrity should truly care about, with one person able to affect the outcome of a single play that could affect the outcome of a game.

That is the truly insidious threat, but one that gets harder and harder to believe the NFL cares about, as it continues to partner with gambling sites and host its upcoming Super Bowl in the gambling mecca of Las Vegas.

▪ Women’s sports programming note: No. 1 South Carolina’s recent win over No. 9 LSU in NCAA basketball, a game pitting coaching lions Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey, beat the NBA head-to-head in viewership. It was the night’s most-watched sporting event, with 1.55 million viewers on ESPN. The Celtics-Heat game drew 1.38 million on TNT.

After Staley’s visiting team pulled out a comeback win, she was asked about the crowd not being very friendly to her.

“Actually they were,” she quipped. “They were calling me boo.”

▪ Maybe Bill Belichick gets the all-time NFL wins record or maybe Andy Reid catches and passes Don Shula instead, but one coaching record was broken recently, with Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer passing retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski for all-time NCAA basketball victories with a win over Oregon State.

VanDerveer, though raised most of her young life in upstate New York, was born in Melrose. With three national titles and an Olympic gold medal, Van DerVeer belongs among the all-time greats.

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer is now No. 1 in NCAA basketball victories. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

▪ Justice delayed but, thankfully, not denied, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport finally ruled on the doping case of figure skater Kamila Valieva from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The disqualification of Valieva changed the team medal standings, with the US awarded its first-ever team gold. A statement from US Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland included her “immense pride” in the team’s “historic performance,” which included “their best-ever finish,” “the highest number of points ever,” and “firsts in three different disciplines.”

But Hirshland made sure to emphasize the larger point by saying, “They also embody the spirit and principles of the Olympic movement.”

▪ Kudos to USA Hockey for the decision to mandate neck guards for all players under 18. The mandate, which goes into effect Aug. 1, comes three months after the death of American player Adam Johnson, who took a skate blade to his neck during a game in England.

The policy follows the lead of the International Ice Hockey Federation, which now requires neck guard protection in all tournaments it runs, including the Olympics and World Championships for men and women.

Here’s hoping the trend continues to include other cut-protective gear such as socks, sleeves, and undergarments.

“I know throughout our organization, the overwhelming opinion was that the time is appropriate to modify our rules related to neck laceration protection,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher told the Associated Press. “We’re also encouraged that the hockey industry is committed to continuing to work to improve the cut-resistant products that protect players to help influence the safest possible landscape for the game.”

▪ Fascinating stat from The 33rd Team website showing how Patrick Mahomes’s first six seasons as a starter compare so favorably with Tom Brady’s. Overall record: Mahomes 72-22, Brady 70-24. Playoff record: Mahomes 14-3, Brady 12-2. AFC titles: Mahomes 4, Brady 3. Super Bowl wins: Mahomes 2, Brady 3. TD/INT ratio: Mahomes 258/69, Brady 167/87. Passer rating: Mahomes 103.7, Brady 88.7.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes met up after a game at Gillette Stadium in 2019. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

▪ I know Dan Campbell said he has no regrets on his fourth-down calls, ones that reflect his personality, but football is a game of time and circumstance, and in this case, he should have taken the points. Being true to oneself is important, but not if it means being stubborn to the point of your own detriment.

▪ Fabulous ending in the LPGA Drive On Championship last weekend, with Nelly Korda winning in sudden death in her hometown Bradenton, Fla., tournament. Up by four strokes when the final round started, Korda faltered, was caught by Lydia Ko, lost the lead, tied it up with an eagle on No. 17 and a birdie on No. 18, and then won on a second playoff hole. It was Korda’s first title since 2022.

▪ Book note from a book nerd. It’s been a while, and I’m way late to the game, but “The Boys in the Boat” was a fantastic read. Compelling, beautifully descriptive, evocative, and emotional. Up next, the movie.

▪ Going to echo many of my colleagues in sending sincerest condolences to Doug Kyed and his wife, Jen, who lost their 2-year-old daughter, Hallie, to cancer. Kyed, the Herald’s Patriots beat writer, never failed to light up with love and pride when talking about Hallie’s spirit and bravery. If you have the means to help defray their medical costs, please consider: gofundme.com/f/help-the-kyed-family.

