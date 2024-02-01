Orioles make blockbuster trade, acquire All-Star pitcher Corbin Burnes from Brewers

Burnes, who turned 29 in October, went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA last year. The previous three seasons, he had an ERA under 3.00, including when he went 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 2021.

It’s a blockbuster for the Orioles, who had a quiet offseason but remained hopeful they could add more pitching as they prepare to defend their AL East championship. Baltimore has a terrific core of young players — particularly position players — but had not been particularly aggressive in terms of signing free agents or making trades. Now the Orioles are acquiring the 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner.

The Milwaukee Brewers traded All-Star righthander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night for lefthander DL Hall, infield prospect Joey Ortiz, and a competitive balance draft pick.

Advertisement

“Corbin was a tremendous part of our recent seasons of success, and we appreciate all he contributed to the organization over the years,” Milwaukee general manager Matt Arnold said. “We wish him and his family the very best going forward.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

He joins a Baltimore rotation that was good enough to help the team win 101 games last season — but remained more of a question mark than some other areas on the roster.

Kyle Bradish and rookie Grayson Rodriguez pitched well down the stretch in 2023, and now Burnes arrives as someone who can clearly be an ace when he’s pitching to his potential.

Baltimore is sending the 25-year-old Hall — a first-round pick in 2017 — to the Brewers after he went 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA last season. The 25-year-old Ortiz is ranked as baseball’s No. 63 prospect.

Milwaukee, which won the NL Central by nine games last season, parts ways with Burnes a year before he’s eligible to become a free agent. The Brewers receive Ortiz, who hit .321 at Triple A last year and appeared in 15 games for the Orioles.

Advertisement

“The Brewers are receiving two talented young major league-ready players along with a valuable 2024 draft pick,” Arnold said. “We expect both DL and Joey to have an impact on our 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to add them both to the Brewers family.”

The competitive balance draft pick is currently 34th overall.