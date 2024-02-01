Packers eager to sign quarterback Jordan Love to long-term contract extension

“I think we will go down that road,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said Thursday in his season-ending news conference. “Certainly I think that will be important for our football team to have some stability there. Jordan and his representation, they’re really good people, so we will start working toward that sometime in the next couple months.”

After the Packers traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, Love agreed to terms on a one-year extension that made his deal run through 2024. Love becomes eligible for another extension in May.

Jordan Love’s ability to lead the NFL’s youngest team to the divisional playoffs in his first year as a starter has the Packers eager to work out a long-term extension with him.

Advertisement

Gutekunst also said he anticipates having 29-year-old running back Aaron Jones back next season. Jones had restructured his contract a year ago and had taken a pay cut for the 2023 season to remain with the Packers.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“He’s such an influential leader in our locker room,” Gutekunst said. “He’s just really the heartbeat of our team. That’s certainly the anticipation, that he’ll be back.”

Love and Jones led the Packers on a surprising playoff run with their late-season surges.

Jones rushed for at least 100 yards in each of Green Bay’s last five games.

Love threw 21 touchdown passes with only one interception during a nine-game stretch that culminated with a 48-32 wild-card upset of the Cowboys, though he was picked off twice when the Packers lost, 24-21, to the 49ers in the divisional round.

“We are really excited to build around him,” Gutekunst said.

Fresh start

New Carolina coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan brought plenty of energy and enthusiasm to their introductory news conference.

Now the big question is if they can bring wins?

That won’t be an easy task as they take over a team coming off a 2-15 season and that hasn’t been to the playoffs since David Tepper purchased the franchise in 2018.

Advertisement

Carolina is 31-68 during that span, tied with the Jets for the worst record in the league.

“My timeline is today,” Canales said of winning. “It’s first and 10 and I have a new set of downs and my whole call sheet is at my disposal — and I’ve got a bunch of fantastic people to go to work with today.”

Morgan, who spent seven seasons playing linebacker with the Panthers, was promoted to replace Scott Fitterer as GM and director of football operations.

He said that the culture in Carolina needs to change and that starts with the personnel.

“When teams drive up to this stadium we want them to fear that [Panthers] logo,” Morgan said. “Our logo has to be feared again, because right now it’s not. So we have to get that back.”

Ravens adjust

The Ravens hired Zach Orr as their defensive coordinator after Mike Macdonald left to become the head coach of the Seahawks this week. The 31-year-old Orr was Baltimore’s inside linebackers coach the past two seasons and also played linebacker for the Ravens from 2014-16.

“Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way,” coach John Harbaugh said. “His energy, intelligence, work ethic, and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014.”