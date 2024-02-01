Patriots hire Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator

Over the course of his nearly two-decade coaching career, Van Pelt has worked with starting quarterbacks Trent Edwards (2008), Ryan Fitzpatrick (2009), Josh Freeman (2010-11), Aaron Rodgers (2014-17), Andy Dalton (2018-19), Baker Mayfield (2020-21), Jacoby Brissett (2022), Deshaun Watson (2022-23), and Joe Flacco (2023).

The 53-year-old Van Pelt is an experienced NFL quarterbacks coach, having worked in Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, Cincinnati, and his most recent stop, Cleveland. He spent the past four seasons as the Browns’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The Patriots are hiring Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday evening.

Van Pelt will play a critical role in the development of New England’s next franchise quarterback, as the future of 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones remains uncertain. The Patriots hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Advertisement

Van Pelt started at quarterback for four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, setting school records at the time for passing yards in a season (3,192 in 1992), career passing yards (11,267), completions (867), and attempts (1,503). He became the fifth collegiate quarterback to eclipse 2,000 passing yards in four straight seasons.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Steelers drafted Van Pelt in the eighth round in 1993, but cut him during training camp. After signing with the Chiefs and getting released again during camp, Van Pelt caught on with the Bills. He went on to spend nine years as a backup, including a multiyear stint behind Drew Bledsoe in Buffalo.

Three years after Van Pelt retired, the Bills hired him as an offensive quality control coach. He spent four seasons in Buffalo, before moving on to Tampa Bay.

Hiring Van Pelt puts an end to New England’s coordinator searches, as he joins defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer. Covington and Springer are first-time coordinators, so Van Pelt’s experience will be welcomed, especially given the state of the offense.

Advertisement

New coach Jerod Mayo and the Patriots interviewed at least a dozen candidates for the offensive coordinator opening, though Van Pelt was not among the known interviewees prior to Thursday’s announcement. Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley and former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy were the lone known candidates to interview in person.

Van Pelt has plenty of work ahead, as the New England’s passing attack has regressed significantly in back-to-back years. The Patriots have Jones, quarterback Bailey Zappe, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte under contract through at least next season.

In addition to addressing the quarterback position, the Patriots desperately need to sign a premium tackle and beef up the talent among the skill positions. Notable pending free agents are offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, tackle Trent Brown, running back Ezekiel Elliott, tight end Hunter Henry, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.