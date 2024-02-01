Red Sox left to embrace underdog role in an offseason that was anything but a big deal

One and all will highlight the fact that nobody believes in them. Meanwhile, Red Sox legends such as Pedro Martinez, Dustin Pedroia, and David Ortiz — players everyone believed in — probably will make their appearances.

The spring start will follow the usual pattern: The Fenway South “vibes” will be great. Optimism among the Red Sox brass, players, and coaches will permeate the JetBlue Park complex. The team will take on the identity of underdogs.

With spring training set to begin in two weeks, the Red Sox still haven’t made any big splashes this offseason and aren’t expected to before getting underway in Fort Myers, Fla.

Here are some observations:

Lefthanded hitters

New chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said he would like to create more “platoon asymmetry” in 2024. For those who weren’t a double major in molecular biophysics and biochemistry at Yale, the Sox wanted to be in the market for more righthanded hitters. Their lineups had become too lefthanded, allowing opponents to utilize more left-on-left matchups at crucial points.

So far, the lineup is still very platoon symmetrical. (Was that used correctly?)

If the season started today, the Red Sox presumably would have five lefties in the lineup: Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida, and probably Wilyer Abreu.

Abreu is a rookie with just 20 games under his belt from a 2023 call-up who hasn’t seen many lefties at the big league level.

There were times last year when manager Alex Cora sat Casas, who became the team’s best hitter from the summer through the end of the season, because a lefty was on the hill. When asked why the Sox preferred to sit Casas in those situations, Cora noted that it took some time before he let Devers, a premier hitter, get more at-bats against lefties early in his career.

A full-time role, plus handling right field, might be a lot for Abreu in his first trip around the big league sun. Yet he’s proven himself to be someone who plays with reckless abandon, so perhaps he won’t be too overwhelmed.

But from a roster-construction standpoint, the Sox are still flawed offensively.

The lineup

The Sox did add second baseman Vaughn Grissom, via the Chris Sale trade, and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, via an earlier trade with the Cardinals, as some righty depth in the lineup.

But Grissom, 23, is still trying to tap into more power after featuring more of a contact approach. O’Neill, meanwhile, is coming off two down and injury-riddled seasons. So another addition — think Jorge Soler — should be imperative.

The Sox’ current six-man outfield roster, which includes Ceddanne Rafaela for now, combined for 37 home runs last year. For context, former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts hit 39 for the Dodgers in 2023.

Jarren Duran started in the No. 1 spot in the lineup 35 times last year and hit .319 with an on-base percentage of .356 and five homers in those games. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Sox could go with Duran in the leadoff spot, but will they want three straight lefties with Devers and Casas to follow? Probably not.

Cora always cites the Blue Jays’ George Springer as the ideal leadoff hitter. During his prime, Springer had a knack for putting fear in his opponents because of his aggressive approach at the plate. His ability to make opponents pay from the outset — be it with a homer or sharply hit double in the gap — set the tone for the players behind him.

The only name on the Red Sox roster that comes to mind that could fit that mold is Trevor Story. But the Sox could struggle to score runs, and keeping Story, a righthanded hitter, in an RBI-opportunity position of fourth or fifth might be what they have in mind.

What’s the Story?

Speaking of Story, he’s in the third year of a six-year, $140 million deal but has played in only 137 games during his Red Sox tenure, hitting just .227.

But if there is a player Sox fans should bank on finding his form, it’s Story. He’s in the midst of his first full healthy offseason since signing as a free agent. He’s a rhythm player who has to play to find his stride.

If healthy, it wouldn’t be hard to fathom him earning his third All-Star nod.

One more thought

Beyond the Red Sox, free agency has been a dud this offseason, speaking to the lack of entertainment value in the sport.

Instead of making deals, teams scour through spreadsheets, fighting for the value of each dollar. It’s hedge-fund, tone-deaf baseball that doesn’t consider the fan. On the other side, the agents’ and players’ defense mechanism (rightfully so, and sometimes not so much) is to fight for every dollar.

So, what’s the middle ground?

Maybe a deadline on free agency, or a window, as in the NBA. Indeed, baseball free agency should be more than the NBA’s six-day period, considering the plethora of roster spots. But a deadline brings out more of a gut reaction, and thus more entertainment.

The Sox have certainly missed their mark, which is scary for the sport.

Cheers to the full-throttle underdogs.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.