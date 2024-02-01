Iran tries to avoid war with US after stoking Mideast conflicts

The council, including the president, foreign minister, chiefs of the armed forces, and two aides to the country’s supreme leader, debated how to respond to a range of possibilities, from a US attack on Iran, itself, to strikes against the proxy militias that Iran backs in the region, according to three Iranians with knowledge of the council’s deliberations who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council held an emergency meeting this week, deeply worried that the United States would retaliate after an Iran-aligned militia in Iraq killed three American soldiers and wounded more than 40 others in Jordan.

They relayed the plans developed at the Monday meeting to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the people familiar with the discussion said, and he responded with clear orders: avoid a direct war with the United States and distance Iran from the actions of proxies who had killed Americans — but prepare to hit back if the United States struck Iran.

For a repressive, widely unpopular government already struggling with a weak economy, outbursts of mass protest, and terrorism, direct conflict with the United States risks not only death and destruction in Iran. It could also threaten the theocratic regime’s grip on power.

By Wednesday high-level Iranian officials, including the foreign minister and ambassador to the United Nations, were publicly proclaiming the stance set out by Khamenei, trying to reassure Iranians anxious about the prospect of war, and to temper the response by President Biden, who has promised retaliation in the coming days.

“These days in between the words of American officials we hear some unnecessary threats,” General Hossein Salami, the commander in chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, said Wednesday, speaking at a conference in Tehran. “We tell them, you have tested us in the battlefield and we have tested you.”

“We will not leave any threat unanswered,” he added. “While we are not seeking war, we are also neither afraid nor running away from war.”

Indeed, while Iran said it did not want war, it was girding for it. It placed all armed forces on the highest alert, activated surface-to-air defense systems, and positioned ballistic missiles along the border with Iraq, according to the three Iranians familiar with the planning, a current official, and a former one.

Iran has been conducting a volatile balancing act since Oct. 7, when war began between one of its allies, the Palestinian group Hamas, and their mutual enemy, Israel. Iran has kept multiple fronts churning against Israel and the United States through the network of allied militias known as the “axis of resistance,” with Hezbollah in Lebanon launching rockets at Israel, Houthis in Yemen firing missiles at ships, and multiple factions attacking US bases in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan.

But Iran has tried to carefully manage those conflicts, applying pressure to adversaries without direct confrontation. American and British forces have struck Houthi bases, and Israeli strikes in Syria and Lebanon have killed senior Iranian and Hezbollah commanders, but so far the clashes have not touched Iranian soil.

Iran’s relationship with its proxies was designed to afford it plausible deniability. Though Iran leads an overall strategy, the extent to which these groups coordinate their actions and take orders from Iran varies widely: Hezbollah is the closest ally; the Iraqi militias have somewhat more autonomy; and the Houthis are an unpredictable wild card, according to analysts and the Iranians interviewed.

But a war directly involving Iran and the United States has seemed just a misstep away, and that misstep may have arrived when Iraqi militants aligned with Iran conducted the lethal drone attack on US troops in Jordan last Sunday. After more than 100 such attacks on US bases since Oct. 7, it was the first to kill Americans.

Now Iran is trying to head off that direct war. After a visit from General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Forces, Kataib Hezbollah, a militia that the Pentagon said was likely responsible for the drone attack, issued a statement Tuesday saying that it would suspend attacks on US forces, that Iran was not involved in its decision-making, and that in fact sometimes Iran disapproved of its attacks on Americans.

Iranian commanders left bases in Iraq and Syria that could become US targets, avoiding the kind of high-profile killings that, in Iranian eyes, would demand a response.

And three years after sidelining a former foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Khamenei’s circle once again began consulting him regularly. Zarif, considered a moderate, is well-known to American officials.

“They called on Zarif because he can better analyze the situation for them and explain it to an audience and in this sensitive time they need top foreign policy experts,” said Sassan Karimi, a political analyst in Tehran who co-teaches a university class with Zarif. “The goal is to navigate this serious crisis with every tool and in a manner that results in America not attacking Iran.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.