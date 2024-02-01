Norway’s most powerful storm in over 30 years leaves a trail of destruction

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Residents of central Norway awoke to scenes of havoc and homes without power Thursday following the country’s most powerful storm in more than three decades.

Hurricane-force winds hit parts of the Scandinavian country, with gusts of up 180 kilometers per hour (112 miles per hour). Near Laerdal, a small, picturesque town northeast of Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city, a bus with 14 passengers was blown off a road, though no injuries were reported, police said.

Some areas were flooded, and airlines and ferry operators temporarily suspended service. There were scattered reports of closed schools, roads, tunnels and bridges both Wednesday and Thursday.