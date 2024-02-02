Barry Keoghan hits the dance floor as Hasty Pudding’s 2024 Man of the Year

“I’ve been quite nervous all day,” Keoghan joked to the audience as he took his seat for the roast portion of the event. “I’ve never been onstage, so.”

The “Saltburn” star took the stage in Cambridge for Hasty Pudding’s 2024 Man of the Year ceremony . The annual festivities included a roast of the actor by Hasty Pudding Theatricals members followed by a performance of the Harvard group’s 175th production, “Heist Heist Baby.”

Barry Keoghan definitely did not kill the groove while hitting the dance floor at Farkas Hall Friday night.

Actor Barry Keoghan received assistance with a costume during the Man of the Year roast on Friday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Keoghan, known for his critically acclaimed roles in “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Dunkirk,” as well as performances in superhero blockbusters “Eternals” and “The Batman,” is the latest star to receive the coveted golden pudding pot since its inception in 1967. Previous honorees include Bob Hope, Robert de Niro, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, Paul Rudd, and Bob Odenkirk, who took home the award in 2023.

The actor seemed to have fun taking part in the evening’s skits, even stuffing his face into a plate of spaghetti at one point.

Actor Barry Keoghan during a skit as he was roasted/honored as Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year during a ceremony at Harvard's Farkas Hall. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hasty Pudding didn’t pull any punches while roasting Keoghan over his famous film projects over the years, poking fun at the actor for the poor performance of Marvel’s “Eternals” and, of course, the infamous bathtub scene in “Saltburn.” The members even brought out an inflatable pool to present Keoghan with a “BAFTUB” award.

“BAFTUB award is amazing,” Keoghan told the Globe during a press conference following the roast. “I get to take that home.”

Barry Keoghan was also honored with a "BAFTUB" award, poking fun at his infamous "Saltburn" scene, during Friday's roast. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Hasty Pudding’s 2024 Woman of the Year festivities will take place on Tuesday honoring Oscar-nominated actress and “Nyad” star Annette Bening. Past Woman of the Year winners include Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep, Halle Berry, Cher, Anne Hathaway, and Jennifer Coolidge, who was feted last year.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.