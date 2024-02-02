3 staff members laid off at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum

A spokesperson said that despite the layoffs, The Trustees do not plan to close any cultural venues or other properties and “remain committed to investing in our historic homes, cultural programs, and public gardens.”

The cuts, which affect roughly 10 percent of The Trustees’s workforce, are in response to “a multi-million-dollar structural deficit,” according to an email obtained by the Globe that was sent to staff this week by president and chief executive Katie Theoharides.

Three staff members have been let go at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln as part of a broader belt-tightening at The Trustees of Reservations, the museum’s parent organization that recently cut operational spending, laid off 30 employees, and erased 10 vacant positions .

“All Trustees properties remain open and accessible to the public,” Mary Dettloff, who handles public relations for the organization, wrote in an email to the Globe. The “historic homes, that are typically closed in the winter months, will remain closed until the spring.”

At the deCordova, which closed its indoor galleries last year for costly renovations, people can still visit the sculpture park, though Detloff said the museum plans to reduce some of its public programs and curatorial tours “to better respond to demand.”

“The Trustees continue to plan for important investments in deCordova’s dynamic future,” said Dettloff. She added that the organization plans to start fund-raising this year, though she said the campaign’s goal and target reopen date remain uncertain.

“We are actively in the design and planning phase,” she said. “Renovation date will depend on the design phase.”

Founded in 1891, The Trustees oversees more than 100 properties, including museums, historic homes, parks, and other landscapes that span nearly 27,000 acres across the Commonwealth.

In her email to staff, Theoharides said the conservation and preservation group does not foresee more layoffs, noting the current reductions will “put The Trustees on course for a sustainable future.”

Dettloff said the organization recently appointed Michael Busack as museum director, a newly created position that oversees operations and staff at deCordova, Fruitlands, and the Old Manse.

She added that the organization continues to plan new exhibitions, including an installation this spring at Appleton Farms by artist Jean Shin, and a pair of shows set to open at Fruitlands in June that showcase Indigenous artists.

