You do the hurkle-durkle and you turn your snoozer off — that’s what it’s all about

Aye, the people who brought us haggis and “hairy coo” (relax, it literally means hairy cow ) also coined the term “hurkle-durkle” — not to be confused with “ bed rotting ” — meaning to lounge or laze about in bed when it’s time to get up or go to work.

But it’s still February, and even with a pleasant weekend ahead , there’s no reason why you can’t hurkle-durkle like the Scots do.

All signs point to an early spring — at least according to the groundhog known as Punxsutawney Phil, whose handlers say he didn’t see his shadow when he emerged to great fanfare early Friday morning.

The trend is attracting millions of views on TikTok, where users are posting examples of hurkle-durkling after one creator, Kira Kosarin (@kirakosarin), dubbed it her word of the day in a post that’s garnered around 350,000 likes. “Once I’ve hurkled my last durkle in a given morning, I will get up,” she says, “but I’m a big fan of the hurkle-durkle, so you should be, too.”

People seem to be taking her advice, posting videos of themselves reading or drinking coffee while lounging in bed, or just rolling around in their sheets like a hairy coo in a Highlands pasture.

But don’t call it a comeback: Hurkle-durkling has been here for years. More than 200 years, in fact. As noted by The Scotsman, one of the first records of the phrase is from 1808 in John Jamieson’s Etymological Dictionary of the Scottish Language, which also cites this ditty: “Gae tae ye’r wark/ ye dernan murkle/ And ly na there in hurkle-durkle.”

Closer to home, the Springfield-based Merriam-Webster defines “hurkle,” but not “durkle”: “to draw up the limbs and crouch or squat.” Maybe H-D could be a candidate for 2025 word of the year?

“Some words are just fun to say,” says Peter Sokolowski, editor-at-large at Merriam-Webster, “and that goes especially for reduplicatives like ‘argy-bargy,’ ‘easy-peasy,’ and ‘hurly-burly.’ Some of these are very common, like ‘super-duper’ and ‘mumbo jumbo.’ They remind us that part of language is just the pure pleasure of the sounds we create with rhyme and stressed syllables. ‘Hurkle-durkle’ is a newer one to most of us; only time will tell if it gets its own dictionary definition.”

At the risk of being called a murkle, we rounded up a few tips on how to hurkle-durkle.

Globe classical music critic A.Z. Madonna recommends hurkle-durkling while listening to Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine,” which she calls “a dreamy but unsleepy ballad in praise of true self-love,” adding that it “floats you along for just enough time to be sorely missed when it fades; just try not to hit repeat.”

“If you want to feel good about yourself for hurkle-durkling, I highly recommend Oliver Burkeman’s ‘Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals,’” says acting books editor Francie Lin, noting it “champions the value of doing nothing — not for the sake of making you more rested and productive later but as a good in and of itself.”

For those who want “something lush and funny and romantic to read while lounging,” she recommends “I Capture the Castle.” Dodie Smith’s “charming novel about a family of a once-famous but now blocked writer living in a decrepit castle in England is perfect,” Lin says. “Now I want to go hurkle-durkle, but I’ve already showered!”

Globe film critic Odie Henderson says, “Since Apple put that stupid AI-assisted Beatles song, “Now and Then,” in my head, I will suggest the very appropriate song ‘I’m Only Sleeping.’” He adds that, “When I feel like just laying around, I love to watch episodes of ‘Columbo.’”

“I find ‘Monk’ to be ideal,” says Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. “It nicely balances comedy and drama, only sometimes tipping over into excessive sentimentality. It’s got intricately plotted and executed murders. It’s got Sherlock Holmes-ian crime-solving by detective Adrian Monk, who has severe OCD and is in mourning for his wife, killed by a car bomb. And, season after season, it showcases a great performance by a great actor: Tony Shalhoub. He’s so good that only occasionally do you think about the obvious precursor to ‘Monk’: Peter Falk and ‘Columbo.’”

Aucoin watches “Monk” (now on Amazon) on TV “or, more often, on my iPad. It’s like eating M&Ms. You keep thinking ‘OK, that’s enough, but then you tee up one more episode . . . ’”

You could also watch hurkle-durkle TikToks on your phone in bed while hurkle-durkling yourself. How meta.

Or maybe you’d rather watch “Seinfeld” (now on Netflix) — after all, it is a show about nothing.

Better yet — just do nothing. That’s true hurkle-durkling.

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t recommend 1993′s “Groundhog Day.” Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell aren’t hurkle-durking in this bed scene per se, but the whole movie is still worth watching — or rewatching.

Again, and again, and again . . .

Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her @brookehauser.