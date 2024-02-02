A Taylor-made guide to the Grammys

With so much to get through — including new categories for best African music performance, best alternative jazz album, and best pop dance recording — it can be hard to know what to grab onto. We’re here to help with that.

What shiny awards you have, Grammy. On Sunday, Trevor Noah once again hosts the annual party that the music industry — in the form of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences — throws for itself. The broadcast, airing live at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+, will be the usual mix of big-name performances and a select few high-profile awards, including album, record, and song of the year. (Completists who want to see every last one of the 94 awards handed out, meanwhile, can livestream the full ceremony at live.grammy.com .)

All eyes are on Taylor Swift

In the ‘10s, the Recording Academy seemed laudably (or infuriatingly, depending on your perspective) open to bestowing album of the year on some left-field choices; alongside pop behemoths like Bruno Mars and Adele, you had winners like Beck, Arcade Fire, and Kacey Musgraves. That’s not likely to happen this year. While you won’t catch this writer being foolish enough to make unvarnished predictions, it’s hard not to notice that the overwhelmingly dominant music story of 2023 was Taylor Swift. In a fragmented age when the very concept seems hopelessly anachronistic, Swift engendered a return to an honest-to-goodness monoculture, and the six awards she’s up for (for “Midnights” and its tracks) have the air of a coronation to them.

And for more than one reason. Bestowing the singer with the album of the year Grammy would make her the all-time champion in that category with four wins, surpassing Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder. There are no guarantees, of course; boygenius could surprise us with a Musgraves-ian show of mojo. But the momentum is at Swift’s back, as if it ever isn’t.

From left: Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of boygenius. The trio has been nominated for record and album of the year. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Oh, they stepped up all right

In 2018, now-disgraced Recording Academy president Neil Portnow infamously responded to criticisms that female artists lagged in Grammy recognition by telling women to “step up,” putting the onus for fixing an organizational problem onto the shoulders of those who bore the brunt of it. Six years later, the Grammy categories are dominated by women.

That starts at the top. Of the 11 performers total nominated for album, record, and song of the year — Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Miley Cyrus, and Jon Batiste are up for all three, with boygenius, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monáe, and Victoria Monét filling out the remaining spots — Batiste is the only male artist. The gender divide is also particularly noticeable in the pop categories; everyone nominated for pop solo performance is a woman, every pop duo/group performance nominee includes a female voice (and only two have men attached at all), and Ed Sheeran is the only man vying for pop vocal album. Meanwhile, both the alternative music performance and R&B song categories are also dominated by female performers. And four of the five nominees for best R&B album are women. The fifth? Babyface’s “Girls Night Out.” It’s as if he knew.

Billy Joel, shown at his Gillette Stadium show Sept. 23, will be performing “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new song in 17 years, at the Grammys. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

They’re calling in some big guns

Just a week ago, it was announced that nine-time winner (and current folk album nominee) Joni Mitchell will be performing at the Grammys for the very first time. That came four days after we learned that Billy Joel (five wins) would play the telecast for the first time since 2002. Mitchell’s performance is one of only a handful she’s done since suffering an aneurysm in 2015, while Joel’s comes days after the release of “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new song in 17 years.

Advertisement

If you are not of the demographic that sees the above as very exciting news, fear not: There will also be performers who’ve made hits this very decade. The current lineup at press time includes Eilish, Rodrigo, Lipa, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott.

Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley in the musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” which is scheduled to close on Broadway in April. The cast album is up for a Grammy. SARA KRULWICH/NYT

This category is quietly depressing

The attention of a Grammy for a cast album can provide a nice bump to a musical’s fortunes. This year is more likely to be a bittersweet victory lap, however, as the musical theater album category features only one show that will still be on Broadway three months from now, and it’s not the one that won best musical at the most recent Tony Awards. (That would be “Kimberly Akimbo,” which is scheduled to end its run in late April.) In fact, three of the nominated shows have already closed. So unless the “Sweeney Todd” revival takes it, the trophy will go to a show that has already gone, or is preparing to go, into that good night. But this is Broadway we’re talking about. They’ll just buck up and put on another show. It’s what they do.

Advertisement

The Little Richard documentary "I Am Everything" is a nominee for best music film. The late rock 'n' roll pioneer had never won a Grammy. Magnolia Pictures, Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

A few other shots at Grammy history

Kelsea Ballerini’s “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” doesn’t even crack the 16-minute mark, so if it takes the award for best country album, it will officially be the shortest record ever to win its category, beating out current champion Roger Miller’s “Dang Me and Chug-A-Lug” by a blistering 6½ minutes. (The second-shortest album in contention, Tyler Childers’s 28-minute-long “Rustin’ in the Rain,” is practically a box set by comparison.)

In other news, two legends could potentially win their very first Grammy, though neither would be around to collect it. Little Richard received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993 but has never even been nominated in a competitive category before this year, while Tupac Shakur’s Grammy history is slightly more extensive, with six previous nominations in the rap categories. Both are competing for best music film (Little Richard with “I Am Everything” and Tupac with “Dear Mama”), which means that outside of the vanishingly unlikely instance of a tie, at least one of them will continue to have unfinished Grammys business. And that’s how you get ghosts haunting the Crypto.com Arena, people.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Bluesky @spacecitymarc.bsky.social.